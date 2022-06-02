 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police looking for missing teenager

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a teenage girl they say ran away from home.

Tara Connolly, 13, left home Tuesday night and has not returned, police said. She is white, 5-foot-7, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about Connolly can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.

Tara Connolly

Connolly

 Atlantic City police, provided

