Atlantic City police looking for missing teen
Atlantic City police looking for missing teen

Julissa Compres

Julissa Compres, 15, of Atlantic City, was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue.

 Atlantic City Police Department, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday asked for help locating a 15-year-old city girl.

Julissa Compres was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue, police said. Compres is Hispanic and was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue shirt, black jacket, gray sneakers and a brown backpack.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

— John Russo

