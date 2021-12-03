Atlantic City police looking for missing teen

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday asked for help locating a 15-year-old city girl.
Julissa Compres was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Caspian Avenue, police said. Compres is Hispanic and was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue shirt, black jacket, gray sneakers and a brown backpack.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
— John Russo
