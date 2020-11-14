Atlantic City police, Jewish Family Service partner on addiction, homeless program

Police and JFS will use the grant over the next three years to build on an existing program that provides services to the city’s homeless population, especially those with mental illness and addiction issues.

Likewise, the grant will provide funding for a sex worker outreach strategy targeting women and girls with mental illness or substance abuse issues living in motels, rather than on the streets.

During the nine-month planning phase of the program, Tartaro will establish baseline data for objectives, while identifying what kind of data each agency should be collecting, when and how.

“I have always wanted there to be 24-hour mental health support for police calls for service in Atlantic City,” said Tartaro. “This program has the potential to help us divert people away from the criminal justice system and into more appropriate mental health treatment.”

Funding also will provide specialized equipment that will help track where homeless people are spending the evening, and allow for the hiring of two new JFS mental health professionals, including a licensed clinical social worker and a case manager.