Atlantic City police issue traffic advisory for Ironman triathlon

ATLANTIC CITY — Parts of the city and Ventnor will experience traffic delays caused by the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon Sept. 10.

Heavy delays are expected for motorists on Albany Avenue from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release.

Heavy foot traffic is expected on the Boardwalk between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Officers will assist along the city's travel routes, police said.

On the Atlantic City Expressway, Exits 1-5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers entering the city on the Black Horse Pike should plan to turn onto West End Avenue or take toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue. The expressway's Brigantine Connector will be closed, police said.

Delays and detours also are expected along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said. Mill Road, Fire Road, Westcoat Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon should experience delays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.