Atlantic City police issue traffic advisory for Ironman triathlon

ATLANTIC CITY — Parts of the city and Ventnor will experience traffic delays caused by the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon Sept. 10.
Heavy delays are expected for motorists on Albany Avenue from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release.
Heavy foot traffic is expected on the Boardwalk between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Officers will assist along the city's travel routes, police said.
On the Atlantic City Expressway, Exits 1-5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Drivers entering the city on the Black Horse Pike should plan to turn onto West End Avenue or take toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue. The expressway's Brigantine Connector will be closed, police said.
Delays and detours also are expected along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said. Mill Road, Fire Road, Westcoat Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon should experience delays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
PHOTOS of the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Atlantic City
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
Jeffrey Morgenstern celebrates as he crosses the finish line Sunday in the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon. He finished in 309th place out of 1,120 solo male competitors.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Runner #144
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Volunteer April Cardona, from Philadelphia, stands ready with a hose to cool off any runners who need a spritz.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Connor Shefte of Philadelphia holds up his sign waiting for athlete #815 Kevin Walker to pass by.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlantic City, the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held. (l-r) Hank Simms, Franca Colella, Louie Colella, all from Philadelphia, Linda Marcum of Cincinnati, and Renee Simms of Washington, D.C., wait for athlete Kevin Walker to pass by.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Kevin Walker (in red, center) high-fives his family as he passes by where they were waiting for him by Montgomery Ave.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Jeff Butler cheers his wife Eileen with family from the sidelines as she transitions from bike to run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Keith Butler high-fives his mother Eileen as she transitions from bike to run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Virginia resident Bree Murphy changes out her bike shoes with running as she starts the next leg of her race.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. (l-r) Julie Solomon from New York and Amanda Lewis from Los Angeles cheer on their racer Bree Murphy from Virginia.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. Alejandra Laguna from Shrewsbury holds up a sign as she waits for her racer, Sarah Murphy, to pass.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. (l-r) Lawrence Biacan, 59, from Northfield, Heidi Wan, 56, from Long Island, and Stephen Biacan, 55, from Somers Point, did the triathlon relay in honor of their mother who passed from cancer.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
091321-pac-nws-triathlon
On September 12 2021, in Atlantic City, the 70.3 Atlantic City Ironman was held. The Pierce family (l-r) Sarah, Andrew, and Megan, all of Bergen County.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
