Atlantic City police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

ATLANTIC CITY - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Kentucky and Pacific avenues Friday night.
The man, who authorities have not been able to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township.
The 11:30 p.m. crash is under investigation by police, with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.
The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the ACPD Traffic Bureau and provide any cell phone video footage and/or statements.
Investigator officer Joseph Bereheiko of the Traffic Bureau can be contacted at 609-347-5744 or by text, anonymously, to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with "ACPD."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.