Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's parking garage

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from Bally's parking garage on Tuesday morning.
The man, whose name was not released, was found in the street by police around 6:38 a.m. on the beach block of Michigan Avenue.
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the resort Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Police asked that anyone who needs or knows someone who needs assistance call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.