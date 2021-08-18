 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's parking garage
Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's parking garage

Bally's

 FILE PHOTO

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from Bally's parking garage on Tuesday morning. 

The man, whose name was not released, was found in the street by police around 6:38 a.m. on the beach block of Michigan Avenue. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Police asked that anyone who needs or knows someone who needs assistance call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Breaking News