Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's garage
Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's garage

Bally's

Bally's Atlantic City

 Press archives

Bally's restores original rose-colored glass

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the parking garage of Bally's Atlantic City on Tuesday morning. 

The man, whose name was not released, was found in the street by police at 6:38 a.m. on the beach block of Michigan Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. 

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Anyone who needs or knows someone who needs assistance can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

— Claire Lowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

