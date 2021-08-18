Atlantic City police investigating death of man who fell from Bally's garage

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the parking garage of Bally's Atlantic City on Tuesday morning.
The man, whose name was not released, was found in the street by police at 6:38 a.m. on the beach block of Michigan Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Anyone who needs or knows someone who needs assistance can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
— Claire Lowe
