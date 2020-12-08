Atlantic City police honored for efforts, commitment to suicide prevention

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 14, Officer Eric Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, saved a man’s life by saying three simple words: “I love you.” The act of kindness and basic humanity went viral and earned the department laurels around the country.

“I was touched by the incident,” said Sampson, who is also a senior executive at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, where he and other employees recently raised more than $43,000 for suicide prevention and awareness. “I was touched by not only the bravery to pull the man off the roof, but the compassion that was shown during the rescue.”

Sampson said when he told other AFSP board members about the rescue in Atlantic City, the decision to acknowledge the department was easy.

WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police pull distraught man from parking garage ledge ATLANTIC CITY — Police pulled a distraught man from the ledge of the Claridge parking garage…

“(The ACPD) have recently been instrumental in actually saving a few lives,” said Sefcik, an AFSP board member, chair of the state Youth Suicide Prevention Advisory Council and founder of Remembering TJ, an advocacy and suicide awareness organization named after her son. “We really wanted to make sure that they’re recognized for those efforts.”

Sarkos said the award was especially meaningful for the department after the death of Officer Richard Link, who died by suicide in August.