Atlantic City police honored for efforts, commitment to suicide prevention

ATLANTIC CITY — As survivors of suicide loss, Michael Sampson and Wendy Sefcik know the importance of compassion and understanding when it comes to dealing with someone who may be struggling.
The two board members of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also know the pain that comes with experiencing the loss of a loved one.
The Atlantic City Police Department can relate to all of the above.
In less than two months, the ACPD lost one of its own to suicide and was involved in a dramatic rescue of a suicidal man who was threatening to jump from a hotel parking garage.
On Tuesday, the Police Department was awarded the Lifesaver Award by the AFSP NJ Chapter as recognition for the department’s ongoing efforts and commitment to mental health in the city.
ATLANTIC CITY — The cause of death for city police officer Richard Link has been determined …
“I was just so proud of our officers and everything that they did to save the individual’s life on that night,” said James Sarkos, interim officer in charge of the ACPD. “I think it represents well what the men and women of the Police Department do day in and day out, and that’s just going out there and show compassion, respect and save lives.”
Support Local Journalism
On Oct. 14, Officer Eric Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, saved a man’s life by saying three simple words: “I love you.” The act of kindness and basic humanity went viral and earned the department laurels around the country.
“I was touched by the incident,” said Sampson, who is also a senior executive at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, where he and other employees recently raised more than $43,000 for suicide prevention and awareness. “I was touched by not only the bravery to pull the man off the roof, but the compassion that was shown during the rescue.”
Sampson said when he told other AFSP board members about the rescue in Atlantic City, the decision to acknowledge the department was easy.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police pulled a distraught man from the ledge of the Claridge parking garage…
“(The ACPD) have recently been instrumental in actually saving a few lives,” said Sefcik, an AFSP board member, chair of the state Youth Suicide Prevention Advisory Council and founder of Remembering TJ, an advocacy and suicide awareness organization named after her son. “We really wanted to make sure that they’re recognized for those efforts.”
Sarkos said the award was especially meaningful for the department after the death of Officer Richard Link, who died by suicide in August.
“(Suicide) affected us, personally, at the Atlantic City Police Department when we lost a brother to suicide,” Sarkos said Tuesday. “So it felt very good that we were recognized by them for our work in that area.”
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death for young people.
For more information or to find resources related to suicide prevention, visit afsp.org.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.