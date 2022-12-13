Atlantic City police get donation of 10 electric bikes for patrols

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City police officers will soon be zipping around town on electronic bikes, thanks to a donation of 9 of the zero-emission vehicles by the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind farm and one bike from retailer Pedego, of Ocean City.

”Any tool that can help us better connect with residents and serve the needs of the City, I’m open to,” Police Chief James Sarkos said Monday, after receiving the bikes at the Public Safety Building. “I envision the bikes will be used within the community, on the Boardwalk on the beach and anywhere greater accessibility is needed.”

Mayor Marty Small said the electric bikes will help greatly in the city's Clean and Safe initiative.

Sarkos has said one of his goals is to increase visibility of police officers in the city, especially in mid-town areas that have an ongoing problem with vagrancy and panhandling such as on Atlantic Avenue near the Renaissance Plaza.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City co-owners Joseph R. Jingoli, Jr., CEO, and Jack Morris brought the idea of the donation to Ocean Wind 1 following a conversation with Sarkos, according to Ørsted.

Ocean Wind 1 is a 1,110 MW offshore wind project by Ørsted and PSEG that will provide enough clean energy to power 500,000 New Jersey homes, according to Ocean Wind 1 is a 1,110 MW offshore wind project by Ørsted. To learn more, visit oceanwind.com.

“We salute the work of the members of the Atlantic City Police Department,” said Maddy Urbish, head of Ørsted's government affairs and market strategy for New Jersey. She said the company was proud to provide a clean energy transportation option to police.

Ørsted and PSEG are building Ocean Wind 1, the state’s first offshore wind farm off the southern coast of New Jersey. Ørsted is also building an operations and maintenance facility in Atlantic City, as part of its commitment to helping diversify the City’s economic base and job development.

Partnerships between the public and private sectors are made possible through the Atlantic City Police Foundation, Sarkos said.

In the United States, Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America’s first offshore wind farm, and constructed the two-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project — the first turbines to be installed in federal waters. Ørsted has secured over 2,900 megawatts of additional capacity through five projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The Atlantic City Police Foundation raises money to purchase equipment not supported in the municipal budget, and supports various community policing and anti-violence initiatives of the Police Department, Police Athletic League and the Police Explorers.