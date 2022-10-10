Atlantic City police, faith groups unite for a community relations celebration

ATLANTIC CITY — Gary Callender usually spends Mondays with his feet up relaxing at this Pleasantville home. This Monday, however, the retiree's passion for his community drew him to lead a law enforcement members and faith groups through the resort's north end to commemorate National Faith and Law Enforcement Day.

"It was an honor to be in front," said Callender, who volunteers with the Police Athletic League. "It wasn't about me, it was about the community."

Callender helped lead the group from Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk to the city's public safety building on Atlantic Avenue as part of a nationwide initiative.

Faith & Blue, a movement created by MovementForward Inc., strives to unify communities by strengthening police-public relations. The inaugural weekend marks a time for faith-based events with law enforcement.

Founded in 2020, the movement wrapped up its first celebratory weekend Monday, which included about 1,000 events held in 43 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.

For about an hour, dozens of multi-faith people chanted, sang and made marching melodies by sound horns, clapping tambourines and praise chanting up and down the Boardwalk in a public display of their faith.

In front of them were law enforcement members from the city's force as well as police chaplains.

The need to reinforce community-police bonds is important not just for the public, but for officers, said Atlantic City Police Lt. Will Santiago.

Santiago said having a Faith & Blue event in the resort shows off the diverse staff in the department.

"The police department comes from our community, so there are police officers of different faiths," said Santiago, who helped the department plan the event.

The march comes while American communities continue pursuing tighter relations between their residents and police, particularly after 2020, a year in which the murder of George Floyd, a Black Minnesota man, at the hands of police led to nationwide protests in an outcry for policy change.

Many of those protests became violent, such as one in Atlantic City, where storefronts at Tanger Outlets The Walk saw their windows smashed and businesses ransacked. But, Monday's rally was filled with peace and prayer among those in the crowd and law enforcement.

Many even shared handshakes and hugged after reaching the public safety building on Atlantic Avenue.

Relations between law enforcement and the public are some of the strongest Santiago has seen, he said.

"We're including the community in things that we do because we're blessed that they're asking us to be included in their things, as well," Santiago said.

Monday's walk not only served as a police-relations event, but it showcased various cultures in the city.

Many bystanders smiled while watching the crowd rally around their chants, as well as observing dances orchestrated by Ciudad de Luz Church and Iglesia Manantial Agua Viva.

Young girls from both organizations first danced on the stage at Kennedy Plaza decorated in festive dresses. After walking to the public safety building, they danced again.

As one religious body, the crowd gathered outside the public safety building around 1 p.m., hearing from officials about the importance of events like Monday's.

Acting Police Chief James A. Sarkos addressed the crowd by saying the city plans to build upon the inaugural Faith & Blue event. He added that the city has become a better town because of the bond its religious leaders and churches share with his officers.

"When they work together, neighborhoods thrive," Sarkos said.