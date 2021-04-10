Atlantic City Police Department welcomes 15 Class II officers

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department on Saturday announced the graduation of 15 part-time Class II officers who will patrol the city’s Tourism District this summer.
The officers, sworn in Friday, began academy training Sep. 28.
“I am excited to add these 15 new Class II officers to our ranks,” interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said in a news release. “They will begin their field training immediately and be prepared for their assignment in the Tourism District for the summer season.”
On Wednesday, the department promoted nine Class II officers to full-time officers.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s Police Department plans to deploy more officers around the city…
The Tourism District includes the Boardwalk, which has been at the center of recent discussions about crime in the city.
On Thursday, Sarkos said the department will continue to increase its numbers after an attempted Boardwalk robbery left a 65-year-old store owner dead from a heart attack. Following the death April 1 of Mehmood Ansari, Boardwalk merchants held a protest to voice their frustration over a lack of protection for their businesses.
During that Thursday meeting, Sarkos said the department is in the process of hiring 24 more special law enforcement officers. Twenty of those will be funded by a grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
City officials also are discussing adding a police substation on the Boardwalk.
PHOTOS of Friday evening's Boardwalk protest in Atlantic City
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
040221_nws_protest
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.