Atlantic City Police Department welcomes 15 Class II officers
Atlantic City Police Department welcomes 15 Class II officers

ACPD graduates 15 Class II officers

The Atlantic City Police Department swore in 15 Special Law Enforcement Class II officers Friday. They will be assigned to the city’s Tourism District this summer.

 Atlantic City Police Department / Provided

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department on Saturday announced the graduation of 15 part-time Class II officers who will patrol the city’s Tourism District this summer.

The officers, sworn in Friday, began academy training Sep. 28.

“I am excited to add these 15 new Class II officers to our ranks,” interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said in a news release. “They will begin their field training immediately and be prepared for their assignment in the Tourism District for the summer season.”

On Wednesday, the department promoted nine Class II officers to full-time officers.

The Tourism District includes the Boardwalk, which has been at the center of recent discussions about crime in the city.

On Thursday, Sarkos said the department will continue to increase its numbers after an attempted Boardwalk robbery left a 65-year-old store owner dead from a heart attack. Following the death April 1 of Mehmood Ansari, Boardwalk merchants held a protest to voice their frustration over a lack of protection for their businesses.

During that Thursday meeting, Sarkos said the department is in the process of hiring 24 more special law enforcement officers. Twenty of those will be funded by a grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

City officials also are discussing adding a police substation on the Boardwalk.

