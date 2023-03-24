The Atlantic City Police Department is one of 20 in the state awarded grant money to go toward acquiring and expanding technology to combat gun violence, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Friday.

Law enforcement agencies in 13 counties in New Jersey plus state police will receive parts of the $7 million grant made available by the Murphy Administration through the American Rescue Plan.

Atlantic City will receive $333,700, according to a news release.

“These grants are a testament to our persistent endeavors and will assist the beneficiary law enforcement agencies in obtaining the essential resources needed to combat crime and provide relief to victims of these crimes," Murphy said in a news release.

One of the benefits from the grant will be implementation and upgrades to gunshot detection technology, Platkin said.

The gunshot detection technology funding was awarded to recipients for the purchase or enhancement of a fully integrated network of three distinct systems, including acoustic detectors, video management technology and automatic license plate readers. These help police quickly administer medical aid when gun violence victims are identified and help lead police to apprehending shooters.

“The cutting-edge technology made available through these grants will bolster our intelligence-led, precision policing and prosecution strategies and allow law enforcement and first responders to quickly react and deploy to shooting events," Platkin said. "Simply put, this technology will save lives.”