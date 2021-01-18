Atlantic City Police Department sends 15 officers to presidential inauguration

+2 Van Drew only New Jersey rep to oppose Biden certification TRENTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is the only member of New Jersey’s congressional delegatio…

“Last-minute substitutions are not really a thing because all officers have to be vetted by the U.S. Marshals and D.C. Metro Police,” Leon said. “We are a part of a task force and we were sworn in as U.S. Marshals so we have police authority while we're down there. I can't just substitute them with another officer that hasn't been through the process.”

He said the process to send officers for the presidential inauguration began around June of last year.

Officers that want to go submit reports that are reviewed to meet a certain criteria including time in service and an internal affairs records review, Leon said. About 50 officers requested to go.

And because of COVID-19, many things are a little different this year.

“They usually do training the day before (the inauguration),” said Lt. Rudy Lushina. “The 19th you do training and you always get sworn in by the U.S. Marshals. That happens in an auditorium with thousands of officers all around from the United States of America. This year, because of COVID, they revamped that. They had an online training portal that everybody was required to complete, along with tests. We have to know their use-of-force policy because we're going to be in their district. The good thing is, it's so similar to ours so it's not really anything different.”