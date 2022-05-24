Atlantic City Police Department beefs up staffing ahead of summer

ATLANTIC CITY — The recent promotion of 20 Class II officers to full time brings the city’s police department back to its full staffing just in time for the busy tourism season.

The promotions bring the total number of officers in the department to 267, said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city.

“Promoting 20 Class II officers to full-time officers will backfill officers lost due to attrition,” said Ryan. “This is normal practice for a police department of Atlantic City’s size.”

The number of officers in the department is similar to what the department had in 1978, the year casino gaming came to the resort.

“These 20 young men and women are a welcome addition to the Atlantic City Police Department,” Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said following the swearing in ceremony for the officers. “I am confident they will have impactful, meaningful and rewarding careers here in our great city.”

Over the years, the city’s public safety and police staffing have a hot-button issue.

Spending over the last decade on police salary and wages has dropped by approximately $12 million. In 2012, Atlantic City spent more than $37.2 million on police salary and wages, that number dropped to $19.9 million three years later as the city’s financial situation worsened, according to city budget records.

In 2022, the city is expected to spend approximately $25.9 million on police salary and wages, according to the city’s proposed budget.

The city’s finances were such an issue that the state took over the day-to-day operations in November 2016. Even before the state takeover, then-Gov. Chris Christie said the city’s contracts with unions had “exorbitant salaries and benefits are out of control.” At one point, the state had sought to cut 250 jobs and impose a new salary cap on police wages.

The summer represents a busy time for the resort as it plans to host several high-profile events including the national NAACP Convention and two beach music festivals.

The increase is not tied to the upcoming summer season or the events, which are expected to bring thousands of people to the area and generate millions of dollars in revenue.

“We are confident our Police Department can handle the increased summer crowds in Atlantic City using similar measures that have worked effectively over the years,” said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for the city. “For example, we typically allocate more officers to the Boardwalk during the summer season where we tend to see the largest crowds. That won’t change this summer. The public is in good hands.”

Meet AC, the resort’s convention and business authority, said public safety is extremely important when it comes to attracting convention business to the resort and vacationers.

“The safety of our guests is extremely important to Meet AC,” said Larry Sieg, the organization’s president and CEO. “Meet AC and its partners meet regularly with the city and the police to review upcoming events that may require a larger security presence due to the sheer number of people attending.”

Visitors to the resort say they feel “mostly safe,” but agree more police presence couldn’t hurt.

Evelyn Fernandez, of New York City, a frequent visitor to the resort for the past 22 years, thinks more security is a good idea.

“You would be able to hire maybe not even police officers, but private security to just walk the Boardwalk,” said Fernandez, 66, who was sitting on the Boardwalk on a recent spring day. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be police officers all the time.”

Private security, she added, could help relieve city police from Boardwalk duties, making them available to tackle issues in other parts of the city.

While she mostly feels safe, she said she wouldn’t walk on the Boardwalk certain times such as in the early morning when she has noticed fewer police officers patrolling the area.

“That’s why I think the private security would be great,” Fernandez said.

William Champion, 59, says he ventures into the city almost every day from Egg Harbor Township. From countless visits, the U.S. Marine veteran, said he’s seen crimes being committed by teens and young adults.

“If hiring more full-time police officers isn’t an option, being tougher on rowdy kids should be,” Champion said.

“They need to start doing a curfew again,” Champion said as he took in the sights at Kennedy Plaza across from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. “If you’re under 21 past a certain time, get off the streets.”

