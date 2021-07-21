 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police continue investigation into councilman's assault
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police continue investigation into councilman's assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Morshed hospital

From his hospital bed, Atlantic City 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed talks Sunday about the attack he suffered in Atlantic City on Thursday.

 JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present during the Thursday night assault of 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, Lt. Kevin Fair said Wednesday.

Fair described the pair as a Black man who is 35 to 40 years old and 5-foot-5 wearing a red shirt with a beard, and a Black or Hispanic woman wearing a denim shirt and shorts.

The pair left the scene, a parking lot near Florida and Atlantic avenues, in a dark-colored, four-door sedan traveling north, Fair said.

Morshed was assaulted about 10:45 p.m. Thursday after he left Masjid Al-Hera mosque on Atlantic Avenue and walked to his car.

“When I tried to get off of that parking lot to Florida Avenue, unfortunately one car blocked me,” he said. “It was dark, and I didn’t know what was going on. I get out of my car and was going to ask them why, ‘Why you guys block me?’”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Morshed said another car pulled up and blocked another exit. He said three passengers in that car were armed with guns.

One of the attackers told him not to go against the city's needle exchange, which was up for repeal by City Council on Wednesday, Morshed said.

“They said two sentences: ‘This is a message for Atlantic City. This is a message for Atlantic City police,’” Morshed said.

According to ACPD from the scene of the assault, Morshed was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries. 

On Monday morning, he underwent surgery to repair broken bones in his eye socket and nose. 

Some, including the chief executive officer for the South Jersey AIDS Alliance Carol Harney, the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and 

Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, have called on state agencies to launch their own investigation into the attack.

Anyone with information on the assault can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell: Infrastructure vote a stunt set to fail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News