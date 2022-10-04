Atlantic City police cleared to join Missing Kids Readiness Program

ATLANTIC CITY — Finding that the city's police force is equipped to respond swiftly and thoroughly to reports of missing children, the department has earned a spot in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Missing Kids Readiness Program.
The initiative tests law enforcement to promote the best practices for responding to missing, abducted and sexually exploited children, police said Tuesday in a news release.
“I am very proud of our organization becoming members of this great program developed by NCMEC,” acting police Chief James A. Sarkos said Tuesday. “Our goal is to arm our police officers and public safety telecommunicators with the knowledge and resources to handle any situation."
Agencies and emergency call centers are recognized by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for upholding training and policy key to missing children preparedness, police said.
To meet the requirements, Atlantic City police worked with the center on its missing children's policy, finding areas to reconfigure to uphold best practices.
All department and Communications Bureau staff passed online training required for membership, police said.
