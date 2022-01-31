Atlantic City police charge two after finding drugs during search warrant

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were charged after police executed a search warrant near the convention center Friday.

Police executed the warrant in the 1500 block of Caspian Place and found around 1,800 individual packages of heroin. They also found the items used to package the drugs and $2,440 in cash from what authorities believe to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elijah Harrison and Dyshira Bobo, both 29, were charged after the drug bust.

Each are charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia, money laundering, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Harrison was transported to the Atlantic County jail, and Bobo was issued a summons, pending a future court date, police added.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.