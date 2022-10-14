Atlantic City Police charge 4 with receiving stolen merchandise from shoplifting ring

ATLANTIC CITY — Four men were recently charged with receiving stolen property from a shoplifting ring, after allegedly buying items stolen from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk and other stores, police said Friday.

The four who were charged are: Jaime Zuniga Cardona, 50, of Pleasantville, and owner of La Latina Barber Shop in Atlantic City; Eugene Ramos, 61, of Mays Landing, an employee of Pizza Di Roma in Atlantic City; Carlos Murillo Galeano, 34, of Atlantic City, an employee at Israel Barbershop in Atlantic City; and Ismail Cetin, 58, of Pleasantville, a former employee of Pizza King in Atlantic City.

"The Atlantic City Police Department will aggressively target any individual or establishment found to be buying stolen merchandise,” Acting Chief James Sarkos said. “We will continue to work with all of our partners to hold these offenders accountable."

During August and September, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting workers in commercial establishments in the resort who were purchasing stolen merchandise.

The operation was in response to many complaints of shoplifting by retail stores at The Walk, police said.

Police said they found that employees at various commercial establishments were purchasing items that were stolen, sometimes minutes after a shoplifting theft, from retail stores located at The Walk.

The Atlantic City Clean and Safe Committee, a group of law enforcement and municipal officials and store owners, led by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, has been meeting biweekly to improve quality of life issues in the city.

Their first effort was with new Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, and was a crackdown on repeat shoplifters and other criminal offenders, first announced as the city was getting ready to host the National NAACP convention in July.

The At Risk Initiative identified 43 repeat offenders, and most have either been incarcerated or have entered drug or alcohol treatment, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds has said the shoplifters were selling the expensive designer items they steal to a criminal network for pennies on the dollar, in order to buy illegal drugs to which they are addicted.

Anyone with information regarding the theft and sale of stolen merchandise is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.