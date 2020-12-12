 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Police Athletic League takes local children shopping at Walmart
Atlantic City PAL Shop with a Cop

OCEAN Inc. CEO Channel Wilkins, left, with OCEAN staff members Mimi Nambo, Sharomda Sheppard and Manuel Ortiz at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League's Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township.

 Ocean Inc. / Provided

The Atlantic City Police Athletic League last week hosted a Shop with a Cop event at Walmart for the first time.

The event — in which police officers take local children shopping for Christmas presents — was spread out over four days to minimize crowds and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, organizing nonprofit Ocean Inc. said. Children were given $150 to go on a shopping spree with Atlantic City police officers at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart, and then received a $50 ShopRite gift card for their parents. OCEAN Inc. donated $30,000 for the purchase of the gift cards.

According to a news release from OCEAN, the children, Atlantic City residents who ranged in age from 8 to 13, were selected based on their performance in school.

— Ahmad Austin

