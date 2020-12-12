Atlantic City Police Athletic League takes local children shopping at Walmart

The Atlantic City Police Athletic League last week hosted a Shop with a Cop event at Walmart for the first time.
Support Local Journalism
The event — in which police officers take local children shopping for Christmas presents — was spread out over four days to minimize crowds and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, organizing nonprofit Ocean Inc. said. Children were given $150 to go on a shopping spree with Atlantic City police officers at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart, and then received a $50 ShopRite gift card for their parents. OCEAN Inc. donated $30,000 for the purchase of the gift cards.
According to a news release from OCEAN, the children, Atlantic City residents who ranged in age from 8 to 13, were selected based on their performance in school.
— Ahmad Austin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.