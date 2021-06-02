Atlantic City police arrest two in shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were arrested Monday in a shooting that wounded a Bridgeton man, police said.

Saalih Davis, 20, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Atlantic City, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Davis also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after police found several bags of heroin on him, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The unnamed juvenile was found in possession of two handguns, police said.

The two were arrested after police responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue at 10:29 p.m. Monday, where they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening.

While police were investigating the shooting, they were told of individuals hiding behind a nearby residence. Officers began to search when they saw three males running between yards.

Police have not announced the arrest of a third person.

