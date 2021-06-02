 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police arrest two in shooting
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police arrest two in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

May was a streaking month. A long cool spell turned into the first long summer sizzle of the year. Then, it was wrapped up by a Memorial Day Weekend that was the coldest, wettest and stormiest in recent memory.  Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson talk all about in the latest Something in the Air podcast. 1:00 - Dave and Joe reminiscence on their May 13 birthdays. 3:20 - All about the coldest "summer" weekend on record for the mainland and Dave's trip to Exit 0 for the Memorial Day holiday.  8:45 - Why the record chilly, stormy, Memorial Day Weekend happened and how far south you'd have to go to have solid beach weather from the holiday, onward. 15:48 - Recapping a rollercoaster ride of May temperatures 18:47 - The Pinelands were the last place in N.J. to see a freeze. 21:20 - Drought update 23:40 - Rainfall totals for the month, including Memorial Day Weekend. Dave said twenty miles in Ocean County took you from the wettest spot in the state to one of the driest.  25:00 - Why summer is the hardest season to forecast for.

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were arrested Monday in a shooting that wounded a Bridgeton man, police said.

Saalih Davis, 20, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Atlantic City, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Davis also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance after police found several bags of heroin on him, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The unnamed juvenile was found in possession of two handguns, police said.

The two were arrested after police responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue at 10:29 p.m. Monday, where they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening.

While police were investigating the shooting, they were told of individuals hiding behind a nearby residence. Officers began to search when they saw three males running between yards.

Police have not announced the arrest of a third person.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News