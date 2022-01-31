Atlantic City police arrest two after finding drugs during search warrant

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were arrested after police executed a search warrant near the convention center Friday.
Police executed the warrant in the 1500 block of Caspian Place and found around 1,800 individual packages of heroin. They also found the items used to package the drugs and $2,440 in cash from what authorities believe to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said.
Support Local Journalism
Elijah Harrison and Dyshira Bobo, both 29, were taken into custody.
Each are charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia, money laundering, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Harrison was transported to the Atlantic County jail, and Bobo was issued a summons, pending a future court date, police added.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.