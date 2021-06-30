Atlantic City police arrest 2 in Georgia Avenue standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two people from a home on Georgia Avenue on Wednesday, including a man who remained barricaded in the building for hours and only came out after hours of negotiations, authorities said.

Earlier in the day, another individual had been arrested, police said. Steve Freeman, a freelance photographer who observed the arrest described by police said it was a woman who'd gone to the roof of the building.

Police closed off the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue around 8 a.m. Access to the Atlantic City Expressway's Brigantine connector, as well as other nearby roads was restricted as they worked to get the suspect to surrender. On social media, police advised the public to avoid the area and asked residents to remain inside their homes.

Two men who lived in the property at 133 1/2 N. Georgia Ave. said they were awakened by police entering the building. The men said most of the occupants exited the home with their hands up as instructed, but the two who were eventually arrested remained, which started the standoff with law enforcement officers.

"I came outside (my room) because (the police) were talking to him and I got worried," one of the men said in reference to the one he was standing next to. "Then, I get grabbed by some (officer). They're passing me through the line (of officers).