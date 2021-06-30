Atlantic City police arrest 2 in Georgia Avenue standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two people from a home on Georgia Avenue on Wednesday, including a man who remained barricaded in the building for hours and only came out after hours of negotiations, authorities said.
Earlier in the day, another individual had been arrested, police said. Steve Freeman, a freelance photographer who observed the arrest described by police said it was a woman who'd gone to the roof of the building.
Police closed off the 100 block of North Georgia Avenue around 8 a.m. Access to the Atlantic City Expressway's Brigantine connector, as well as other nearby roads was restricted as they worked to get the suspect to surrender. On social media, police advised the public to avoid the area and asked residents to remain inside their homes.
Two men who lived in the property at 133 1/2 N. Georgia Ave. said they were awakened by police entering the building. The men said most of the occupants exited the home with their hands up as instructed, but the two who were eventually arrested remained, which started the standoff with law enforcement officers.
"I came outside (my room) because (the police) were talking to him and I got worried," one of the men said in reference to the one he was standing next to. "Then, I get grabbed by some (officer). They're passing me through the line (of officers).
The two men were questioned and detained for about an hour before being let go, they said. Both men declined to provide their identities — they remained on the scene during the standoff, watching the events unfold.
Police officers, SWAT members, the city's bomb squad and members of the U.S. Marshal's Service were all on scene. An impromptu base of operations was established near Angelo's Fairmount Tavern. Police could be observed monitoring the home from neighboring homes.
Drones from the fire department were also deployed. Fire Chief Scott Evans said the drones were used to survey the area and help police develop strategies to enter the home.
"They were particularly helpful with this building, because this building sat in the middle of three other buildings and a courtyard," Evans said. "This building sat in the middle of the block. It was surrounded by buildings."
The home does not let out onto the street like others on the block. It's situated behind 133 N. Georgia Ave., hence the 133 1/2 designation. The front door is down an alley between residences 133 and 131.
Residents from other homes on the block, though advised to remain inside, came out to see the event unfold.
Police made several attempts to enter the home and convince the man to surrender.
Witnesses said police also cast several objects into the home through the windows, and said an audible "bang" could be heard. Onlookers were kept several hundred feet away from the scene by police tape.
On two occasions, officers equipped with riot gear retreated from the home after a few minutes. More loud bangs were heard coming from the home during the second attempt.
When the officers made a third attempt, they were able to remain near the home for at least 10 minutes. Around 1:10 p.m., two officers with assault rifles and a third with a protective shield entered the building, exiting shortly after with a man in handcuffs.
Officers continued searching the home after the man was placed in the back of a squad car. Once the police tape was removed from the street, a ladder company from the city fire department arrived on the scene to ventilate the home after extensive tear gas use.
No injuries were reported to police or suspects, police said in an update on the department's social media accounts.
No additional information had been released as of 5:30 p.m.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
