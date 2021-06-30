Atlantic City police arrest 2 Delaware fugitives in Georgia Avenue standoff

Both were charged with being fugitives from justice and taken to the Atlantic County jail, awaiting extradition to Delaware.

Two men who lived in the property in the 100 block of North Georgia said they were awakened by police entering the building. The men said most of the occupants exited the home with their hands up as instructed, but the two who were eventually arrested remained inside, which started the standoff with law enforcement.

“I came outside (my room) because (the police) were talking to him and I got worried,” one of the men said in reference to the one he was standing next to. “Then I get grabbed by some (officer). They’re passing me through the line (of officers).”

The two men were questioned and detained for about an hour before being let go, they said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drones from the Fire Department were also deployed. Fire Chief Scott Evans said the drones were used to survey the area and help police develop strategies to enter the home.

“They were particularly helpful with this building, because this building sat in the middle of three other buildings and a courtyard,” Evans said. “This building sat in the middle of the block. It was surrounded by buildings.”