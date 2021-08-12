 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police announce airspace restrictions for airshow
0 comments

Atlantic City police announce airspace restrictions for airshow

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City AirShow

Atlantic City AirShow A Salute to Those That Serve over the beach in Atlantic City on Aug. 21, 2019. 

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow or practice next week that there will be air space restrictions in place.

For safety reasons, any drone flying, parasailing, kite flying or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the airshow space on the practice day Tuesday or event Wednesday will be restricted. Any drones or other devices used in violation of the restriction will be confiscated, and their operators will be arrested.

The restrict has been in practice for the last 18 years, police said. The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Street in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine.

Tuesday's practice will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The airshow on Wednesday will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any additional information, contact Lt. Edward Leon at 609-347-5466.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News