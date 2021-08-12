Atlantic City police announce airspace restrictions for airshow

The Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow or practice next week that there will be air space restrictions in place.

For safety reasons, any drone flying, parasailing, kite flying or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the airshow space on the practice day Tuesday or event Wednesday will be restricted. Any drones or other devices used in violation of the restriction will be confiscated, and their operators will be arrested.

The restrict has been in practice for the last 18 years, police said. The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Street in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine.

Tuesday's practice will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The airshow on Wednesday will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any additional information, contact Lt. Edward Leon at 609-347-5466.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

