Atlantic City police announce airspace restrictions for airshow

The Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow or practice next week that there will be air space restrictions in place.
For safety reasons, any drone flying, parasailing, kite flying or any other device within a 10-mile radius of the airshow space on the practice day Tuesday or event Wednesday will be restricted. Any drones or other devices used in violation of the restriction will be confiscated, and their operators will be arrested.
The restrict has been in practice for the last 18 years, police said. The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Street in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine.
Tuesday's practice will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The airshow on Wednesday will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any additional information, contact Lt. Edward Leon at 609-347-5466.
Here's what to know before going to the Atlantic City Airshow next week
When
The airshow is set to start 11 a.m. August 18.
Where to watch
Spectators will be able to view the show on land and sea.
On land, access to the beaches and Boardwalk will be free for the duration of the show.
Premium seating has also been announced at The Playground, Bally's Beach Bar and the rooftop of The Vue at The Claridge Hotel. Currently, only tickets for The Vue are available for $37.50-$75.
Where to park
Parking will be available throughout the city, though current rates are subject to change due to the show.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the host of the event, will provide park and ride services to the beach for hotel guests and the public. The shuttles will begin at 10 a.m. from the Surface Lot outside the north entrance, and will drop off at Brighton Park. The last shuttle to the beach will be at 1:30 p.m., and the last return shuttle to Borgata will be at 4:30 p.m.
Lineup
- 11:00 a.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place.
- 11:03: Army Golden Knights Streamer Drop
- 11:30: US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem
- 11:38: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
- 11:48: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby
- 11:49: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby
- 11:51: USAF 436th AW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby
- 11:53: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)
- 11:55: FAA William J Hughes Tech Center Citation Flyby
- 11:57: NBC Philadelphia Chopper 10 Flyby
- 11:59: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Helicopter Flyby
- 12:01 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Christen Eagle Aerobatics
- 12:15: USAF C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration
- 12:27: Medical Helicopter Flybys
- 12:29: NJ State Police Flybys
- 12:31: USAF 80th FTW T-38 Talon Flyby Demonstration
- 12:38: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60M SPIES/FRIES Demonstration
- 12:44: GEICO Skytypers
- 1:04: USMC VMM-774 MV-22 Osprey Demonstration
- 1:14: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatics
- 1:28: US Coast Guard MH-65D Search & Rescue Demonstration
- 1:42: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration
- 1:50: USAF F-22A Raptor Demonstration
- 2:05: USAF Heritage Flight (F-22 & P-51)
- 2:19: Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
- 2:40: USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony
- 2:50: USAF Thunderbirds
Pre-show checklist
- Protect yourself with sunscreen.
- Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
- Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed,
- Bring sunglasses for optimal sight of the show.
- Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
- Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits are welcomed on the beach.
- Bring a portable radio and tune it to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear all of the commentary for the show.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.