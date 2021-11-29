Atlantic City police add 22 Class II officers

Ten Class II Atlantic City Special Law Enforcement Officers have been elevated to police officer, while 22 Class II officers have been hired, the city police department announced Monday.

The group includes the first Muslim woman who will wear a Hijab while employed by the police department, police announced in a press release.

The new officers are being assigned to the Operations Division, while the Class II recruits will start 27 weeks of training on Monday, Dec. 6.

“Today’s swearing in has a historical significance for our department,” said Deputy Chief James A. Sarkos, Interim Officer in Charge. “The ACPD recently amended the uniform policy to allow police officers to wear a Hijab or religious headscarf. We believe that this slight change will create a more inclusive police force and help recruit those that otherwise would not have considered our police department.”

The ceremony was held at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Mayor Marty Small Sr. administered the oath of office.

Elevated from Special Law Enforcement Officer, Class II to Police Officer were: Isaiah Johnson; Heriberto Barrios-Gomez; Josue Rodriguez; Dylan Imbrenda; Scott Crawford; Rizwan Bakhat; Christopher Colon; Ivaylo Penchev; Erica Britko; Jordyn Bowden