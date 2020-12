Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Vineland housing authorities receive HUD funds

Housing authorities in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Vineland will receive additional funding to help residents work toward self-sufficiency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Friday.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson on Friday awarded about $78 million to public housing authorities across the country, including $1.9 million for New Jersey.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority will receive $64,724, the Vineland Housing Authority will receive $70,000 and the Pleasantville Housing Authority will receive $77,699. The three were among 24 housing authorities statewide to receive funds.

According to a release from HUD, the funds were awarded through its Family Self-Sufficiency Program to help residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.

FSS funding helps local public housing authorities hire service coordinators who work with residents to connect them with programs and services in the local community, HUD said. Said services enable participating families to find jobs, increase their income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence.