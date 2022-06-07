Atlantic City Planning Board OKs phase 1 of Ørsted maintenance facility

ATLANTIC CITY — The Planning Board on Tuesday gave site plan approval for Phase 1 of a maintenance and operations facility for Ørsted North America, to be built on the waterfront at the end of a residential street in the Bungalow Park neighborhood.

Approval is contingent on Ørsted installing solar-powered stop signs to make all intersections on New Jersey Avenue, from Route 30 to the site, into four-way stops. It also must consider other traffic calming measures in consultation with the city, said Planning Board attorney Joel Fleishman.

Ørsted is an offshore wind farm developer that has state approval to build two large wind farms off the Atlantic City coast, and promises to provide hundreds of jobs for local and state residents.

"We all understand there is ongoing controversy, predominantly with transportation through the community," said Planning Board member Anthony Vraim after his yes vote. "I think it is a great development for the neighborhood and city, if we can just resolve some of these (concerns) as to traffic and things like that."

Phase 1 includes building bulkheads to stabilize the 4.5-acre lot and docks to accommodate six vessels, Ørsted representatives said.

The boats will take engineers and technicians out to build two offshore wind farms, and then maintain and operate them.

About 50 to 70 workers will use New Jersey Avenue each day at about 6 a.m. as they arrive to start their 12-hour shift and catch a boat to the worksite.

The same number of workers will finish their shift about 6 p.m. and will exit by the same route, according to Ørsted.

Several residents of the area have expressed concern for weeks over the increased traffic the site will generate during its construction and operation, and about how it will affect property values.

But the project meets requirements of a 2020 redevelopment plan and does not require variances, board members said.

Ørsted was named the redeveloper of the site — a former oil depot for several gas companies — in 2020. The use of the site was predetermined in that redevelopment agreement, said Jack Plackter, the attorney representing Ørsted.

Plackter said the company understands neighborhood concerns and will continue to work with residents to alleviate them.

"We consider this to be an $18 million to $20 million investment. We are asking for no PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) and no city investment. We will pay property taxes," said Ørsted executive Richard Grist. "We are taking a blighted and contaminated site and redeveloping it and bringing it back into clean uses."

He said Ørsted has an agreement with former owner Exxon Mobil to enable the oil company to complete its cleanup of the site. It was contaminated with petroleum products decades ago.

The approval also is subject to Ørsted getting all needed state approvals for the project, and sending proof of the approvals to the city.

Phase 2 of the project, construction of a building and other improvements, will be before the board soon, said city Planning and Development Director Barbara Woolley Dillon.

