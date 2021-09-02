Atlantic City plan to give $3,500 federal recovery fund payments to city workers stalled

"Under this administration, we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with the state of New Jersey," Small said. "Do we get pissed off sometimes? Absolutely. You fight with your family, too."

Small said the state should have contacted him right after the news conference announcing the payments.

"To do that days before people were due to get paid was just not good," he said.

Small promised "to fight to the bitter end till you receive this money."

Some people have spent the money or relied on it for kids in college, school clothes and other important expenditures, he said.

Small is due to meet with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Trenton, and said he spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff George Hamey on Thursday morning.

The state has oversight of city finances under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which was recently extended another four years.

Under MSRA, Oliver, as commissioner of the DCA, is the ultimate state overseer of the city.

"When the state calls and it's good to go, it will just be a button to push" to get the checks out, Small said.