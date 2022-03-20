Atlantic City pilot program aims to address human trafficking

In Atlantic City, a pilot effort by a nonprofit is working to help victims of human trafficking find a new life.

The Delaware Valley chapter of Volunteers of America has been working on issues of substance abuse, mental health and housing in the city. Community outreach is a big part of those efforts, said Amanda Leese, VOA’s senior vice president of re-entry services.

“We were at a significant number of meetings where concerns about prostitution in Atlantic City were being discussed,” she said. The organization began to talk about what an effort to address human trafficking might look like.

They came up with a pilot program for the city. In 2020, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved a grant of $235,000 to launch the program aimed at getting victims of human trafficking out of a terrible situation. The program began about a year ago, after delays related to COVID-19. It is set to run through October.

In the outline for the Atlantic City Human Trafficking Pilot, VOA described the city as a hotbed for human trafficking, citing its proximity to large metropolitan areas, mass transit and highways.

The proposal said a third of Atlantic City residents live below the poverty line, describing human trafficking as a low-risk industry with high returns for those doing the trafficking.

Trial date set in Mays Landing human trafficking case MAYS LANDING — A 37-year-old man charged in a 2018 human trafficking case is slated to go to…

It said the victims are hidden in plain sight. Once teams identified a trafficking victim, there were few services available to help. The pilot program aims to address that.

Atlantic City in focus

There is a significant distinction between prostitution and human trafficking, Leese said. In some instances, someone may decide to work as a prostitute. For victims of human trafficking, there is no choice at all.

“With trafficking, the women we are talking to have severe threats of violence, including threats to their families,” she said. “To the public, I don’t know there’s a clear understanding of the difference. I don’t know if anyone could tell the difference unless you engage with the person.”

It is not only women who are trafficked. Leese said the staff members working in Atlantic City heard of one man who was trafficked, and police say there are instances where men are trafficked, either for sex work or forced into labor. But that is extremely rare.

While there are no patterns of circumstances, victims share some common attributes.

Three charged in trafficking of 14-year-old girl in Atlantic City Two men and a woman have been charged with trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex at a casin…

“Often victims of human trafficking tend to be individuals that are either homeless, runaways, financially burdened, drug dependent, suffer from mental disorders, undocumented immigrants or a combination of the aforementioned,” a State Police spokesperson said.

Volunteers of America’s proposal to the CRDA presented the issue starkly:

“The southern end of Pacific Avenue paints a bleak picture, with young women walking out of motels and rooming houses, controlled by handlers on each block who intently watch their every move,” it reads. “Oftentimes, these young women are transplanted onto the streets of Atlantic City from Camden and Essex counties — typically emaciated from continuous drug use, some developmentally disabled, now fighting to survive one more night. These women desperately need a helping hand, an advocate who can safely navigate them to detox, housing, medical care, and, in some cases, even through the legal system.”

While human trafficking happens throughout New Jersey, it is more prevalent in Atlantic City than in other areas, according to State Police.

“With Atlantic City being a big tourist destination containing a large number of hotels, casinos and nightclubs, it is attractive for the trafficker’s clientele, who are seeking entertainment,” State Police said. “The city frequently draws larger crowds of people, which allow traffickers to blend while they operate.”

The state offers training to officers who work in the region and to casino and hotel employees who may encounter someone exhibiting signs of being involved in human trafficking. The unit also works with the State Police Casino Gaming Bureau and the Atlantic City Police Department to try to identify those victims.

Bronx man charged in kidnapping, raping and trafficking Atlantic City woman NEW YORK CITY — A Bronx man accused of kidnapping a woman from Atlantic City in February to …

There have been multiple high-profile cases brought against alleged traffickers.

In 2020, the state attorney general brought charges against an Egg Harbor Township woman and an Atlantic City man who allegedly trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex at an Atlantic City casino.

In 2015, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force was involved with another case involving a 14-year-old, this time a South Jersey runaway officials say was kidnapped and sold for sex in Hudson County.

In February 2019, Hamilton Township police worked with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force to arrest El Joshua, charging him with five counts of human trafficking and two counts of criminal restraint.

Joshua is accused of keeping three women captive, forcing them into prostitution and domestic service through violence, threats of violence and by providing heroin. One of the women managed to escape through a window and told police about the others, held in a property in Mays Landing.

In October, Judge Bernard DeLury sentenced Joshua to seven years in prison on drug charges and three years in prison for promoting prostitution, with credit for the 952 days he had already spent in jail, according to court officials.

He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. Now Chrystul Kizer, who was 16 when she met Randy Volar, is accused of murdering her alleged sex trafficker. She faces life in prison.

“Often victims of human trafficking fear their traffickers. The traffickers often verbally threaten victims with violence, physically and mentally abuse them, make some drug dependent, hold their immigration paperwork, seize their cellular devices, and some victims get seriously injured or even killed if they disobey,” State Police said.

This can also make prosecution difficult.

VOA began its first programs in Atlantic City in 2015 and started its homeless services in 2017, Leese said. Its efforts include help with housing, medical care and trauma care.

“Then we work on the long-term stabilization,” Leese said. That includes working with law enforcement. She said the women who have escaped bear the trauma of the experience for years.

It can impact every community

While the anonymity of cities may make trafficking easier, it takes place in rural and suburban communities as well, said Dawne Lomangino DiMauro, director of statewide services for Avanzar, a Pleasantville-based social justice agency that works on human trafficking and other issues.

Trafficking victims take many shapes, law enforcement says That’s what Gina Cavallo, the survivor consultant for the New Jersey Coalition Against Human…

“It is in every county,” she said. “It’s not just in Atlantic City. It’s everywhere.”

About two years ago, she said, the organization focused its human trafficking efforts on those under 21, which she described as a huge percentage of the cases they encountered. A disproportionate number of trafficking victims come from marginalized communities or from unstable or abusive homes.

“They don’t have connections with family and friends. Maybe they were pushed out of home. Youth who identify as LGBTQ may be easy prey if they have no connection to anyone else that supports them,” she said.

The first contact could be made through a peer or a boyfriend. For someone who has faced childhood abuse, feeling that someone cares for them can be extremely powerful. DiMauro said the situation can range from psychological pressure to beatings to being denied food.

For those reasons, security is a big part of VOA’s efforts in Atlantic City. The people working on the project agreed to be photographed for this story only if their faces could not be seen, and Leese would not discuss specific areas of the city where contact is made with the victims.

“We have to be very, very careful, because our staff has to still go into those places to do the work,” she said. A staff member seen speaking to a woman who has been trafficked could result in violence. “There’s a risk to our staff, and there’s a risk to the woman.”

Health care professionals learn signs, symptoms of human trafficking ATLANTIC CITY — Last year, a registered nurse in Pennsylvania was able to identify a victim …

There is an emergency shelter somewhere nearby, she said, but its location is known only to the team working on the project and to certain law enforcement officers.

“That’s a last resort,” she said.

The original plan was to work with 10 women the first year, Leese said. Some saw that as a tiny number, but she said it was a careful consideration based on the amount of services required.

So far, she said, six women have entered the program.

As for the women involved with the VOA project, we’ll most likely never hear their names. We can’t see their faces, and we won’t hear their stories, at least not for quite some time.

State Police ask anyone with information about human trafficking or who suspects trafficking to call 855-END-NJHT, or 855-363-6548.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.