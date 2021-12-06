Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment

During the hearing, Sweeney said Atlantic County had already received more than its fair share of PILOT payments.

"Atlantic City gave Atlantic County 13% when it was only supposed to be 10%," Sweeney said.

In fact, 13.5% of the original PILOT was promised to the county in the statement of the original bill and verbally by Gov. Chris Christie at an Atlantic City news conference. When the state tried to give it only about 10%, the county sued and settled with the state to get the 13.5% in most years.

"The proponents would have you believe it is necessary to save four casinos from closing. Really?" said County Executive Dennis Levinson after the hearing, which he watched online. "What about the loss of $65 million a year in PILOT payments and its impact on our taxpayers?"

Levinson also said the changes in the PILOT are in violation of a 2018 court order of settlement to which Gov. Phil Murphy agreed.

"I am prepared to fight this bill, along with (state Sen. Vince) Polistina (R-Atlantic)," Levinson said.

Testa asked Guardian if four casinos were really at risk of closing should their tax bills go up as scheduled in the original PILOT bill.