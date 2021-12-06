Atlantic City PILOT amendment passes budget committee with threat of casino closures, little comment

TRENTON — A bill to amend the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law and provide a substantial tax cut to Atlantic City gaming houses passed the Senate budget committee Monday without discussion of its fiscal estimate, and without an appearance by any casino representative.
Only one person spoke on the bill, S4007, and that was former Atlantic City Mayor and now Assemblyman-elect Donald Guardian, who opposed it.
“It will force Atlantic County taxpayers to pay more so the casino industry gets a tax break,” Guardian, R-Atlantic, said.
Among other things, it removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the definition of gross gaming revenues. It also sets the 2022 basic PILOT payment at $110 million, far less than the $165 million the casinos would have to pay if the current PILOT bill had remained unchanged, according to a fiscal analysis by the Office of Legislative Services.
Eight Democrats voted for the bill, while three Republicans, including state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, abstained. Republican Sen. Samuel D. Thompson, R-Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, voted no.
For both sides of the aisle, state Senate President Steve Sweeney’s warning that four of the city’s nine casinos would likely close without passage of the new PILOT seemed to trump all other concerns.
“We made mistakes (in the original PILOT bill), and if we don’t fix them we run the risk of closing four casinos," said Sweeney, who sponsored the bill.
Two sources in the Murphy administration said recently that two of the city’s smaller casinos faced the possibility of closure and two more would have been under great financial strain without changes to the PILOT.
That’s mainly because as of 2022 the original PILOT would no longer allow casinos to keep a portion of Investment Alternative Tax funds, which are taxes of 1.25% levied on brick and mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% levied on internet gaming revenues, the sources said.
Testa said he had come into the committee expecting to vote against the bill, but the prospect of four casinos closing and the loss of jobs made him reconsider.
Sweeney offered no details regarding the four casinos that are in financial straits, and no one from the casino industry attended the committee hearing, a fact, one lawmaker called "disappointing."
Joe Lupo, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, said the CANJ had submitted a position paper on S4007 and had been available virtually to answer questions of the lawmakers. But that availability was apparently unknown to the committee.
During the hearing, Sweeney said Atlantic County had already received more than its fair share of PILOT payments.
"Atlantic City gave Atlantic County 13% when it was only supposed to be 10%," Sweeney said.
In fact, 13.5% of the original PILOT was promised to the county in the statement of the original bill and verbally by Gov. Chris Christie at an Atlantic City news conference. When the state tried to give it only about 10%, the county sued and settled with the state to get the 13.5% in most years.
"The proponents would have you believe it is necessary to save four casinos from closing. Really?" said County Executive Dennis Levinson after the hearing, which he watched online. "What about the loss of $65 million a year in PILOT payments and its impact on our taxpayers?"
Levinson also said the changes in the PILOT are in violation of a 2018 court order of settlement to which Gov. Phil Murphy agreed.
"I am prepared to fight this bill, along with (state Sen. Vince) Polistina (R-Atlantic)," Levinson said.
Testa asked Guardian if four casinos were really at risk of closing should their tax bills go up as scheduled in the original PILOT bill.
“I would agree that one property has not kept up,” Guardian said, refusing to name it for fear of harming its brand. But he said most casinos have continued to invest in their properties and are in good financial shape.
Casinos only have the ability to offer sports and internet gaming because they have brick and mortar locations in Atlantic City, Guardian said, so those two revenue streams should not be removed from the PILOT calculations.
“Now they are asking not to pay their fair share in taxes on that money,” Guardian said. “Those two (sports and internet) are the future of gaming.”
“My concern is there is still a lot of unemployed. The labor force is down 25% to 30% across the industry,” Testa said. “Is this bill going to help the labor force in Atlantic City or hurt it?”
The problem isn’t a lack of jobs, but of workers, Guardian said.
“I think Atlantic City is reflective of the entire state right now, maybe the country,” Guardian said. “I don’t believe there is a single business operating at full force. All are trying to find employees.”
The OLS estimate said the immediate effect in 2022 of S4007 would be a loss of about $55 million in tax money paid based on gross gaming revenues.
“In brief, we expect the bill will reduce the PILOT payment by $55 million in CY 2022, and probably between $30 million and $65 million in subsequent years through 2026," the OLS report said.
"New mandatory payments of $5 million per year in CY 2024-2026 will partly offset this. There may also be some redistribution of IAT (Investment Alternative Tax) revenue, if those revenues exceed the CRDA and city’s debt service requirements,” the OLS estimate said.
No senator asked the committee to carefully consider the OLS estimate, and only one expressed concern that no one from the casino industry was there to answer questions.
“The disappointment in simplest terms, there are significant issues here and no one (from the casino industry) thought it was important enough to be here,” said Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington. “I don’t like how this came about ... but I will vote yes with grave reservations.”
Singleton said he voted yes to protect jobs.
After the hearing Sweeney said he disagreed that Atlantic County was ever entitled to 13.5%, and he didn't think it was necessary to have casino representation at the hearing.
"I sponsored the bill and I'm here," Sweeney said. "Isn't that enough?"
A slightly different Assembly bill with a basic PILOT of $125 million for 2022 must be considered by the Assembly State and Local Government committee. Sweeney said he could not predict how the two will be reconciled into a single bill to be voted on by both houses of the Legislature.
Lupo said the amended PILOT formula would preserve Atlantic City's economic stability and that Atlantic City and Atlantic County would receive more funding from casino properties in 2022 than in 2021.
The committee also passed S3994, sponsored by Sweeney, which provides yet more tax relief to casinos by temporarily modifying taxes and credits of licensees and permanently redefines promotional gaming credits to include coupons and more.
And it passed S4157, which imposes a temporary $3 per night surcharge on Atlantic City hotel rooms, to be used for police and fire budgets in the resort, also sponsored by Sweeney.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
