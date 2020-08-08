On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. (l-r) Dr.Ruby Washington addresses her husband Dr.James Washington.
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. (l-r) Dr.Ruby Washington addresses her husband Dr.James Washington.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bishop James Washington always took his commitment to his faith and his community one day at a time.
The senior pastor at New Shiloh Baptist Church on Atlantic Avenue never considered the fact that one day he would celebrate 30 years of service to the church surrounded by friends and family.
When that day finally came Saturday, it kind of took him by surprise.
"It's a humbling experience," Washington said of the celebration. "I didn't really think about it. I've just been doing what I need to do day by day, and then when they started talking about 30 years, I had to pause and (realize), yes, it has been 30 years."
The ceremony began with a parade down Atlantic Avenue. Cars gathered at Atlantic and New Hampshire avenues and moved about half a mile south to New Shiloh. About two dozen people crowded the sidewalk across the street from the church to hear speeches from Washington and his family.
New Shiloh administrative pastor the Rev. Harold Reaves opened the speaking portion by reading aloud congratulatory comments from local leaders, including 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey. The Office of Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a proclamation designating Aug. 8, 2020, Bishop Dr. James Washington Day in the city.
"Your commitment on behalf of your various organizations and worthwhile initiatives serve to improve and enhance the quality of life throughout Atlantic City and Atlantic County," Coursey's remarks read. "Please know that your dedication and devotion is appreciated more than words can adequately express."
Washington moved his family to the city from Racine, Wisconsin, in 1990. He was informed of the opportunity to lead a church in New Jersey, and after a great deal of thought and discussion with his family, he decided to take the leap. It was a decision his children didn't agree with at first.
"I was the one that was never trying to come here," said Nycole Lyles-Belton, Washington's daughter, "and I promised that at 18, I was going back, but I'm still here."
The Rev. Aaron Washington Sr., James' son, said once the frustration of moving subsided, he realized how the move was for the best.
"You guys bringing us out here gave us so many opportunities that we would've never had locked in the Midwest," Aaron said. "We had the whole East Coast that just opened up for us because you brought us here."
James admitted the decision was tough for the family at first.
"Relocating with children is difficult," the 72-year-old pastor said. "All they knew was Wisconsin. They were teenagers (and) they were in high school, so they had to leave all their neighborhood friends and all their schoolmates and start basically a new lifestyle. Often when parents move, we think about the considerations for the family in general, but never about the individual impact on the children."
His four children are members of the church and educators in the community.
For James, impacting the community outside the church has always been essential. He's served as a commissioner of the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Atlantic City Housing Authority. He also helped develop a number of initiatives to strengthen the relationship between the city and its residents, including gun buyback programs.
"One of the things I did when I came to Atlantic City was I took time to study what was going on," James said. "I was involved in the community and improving the community in Wisconsin, so I decided I would try to do the same here."
