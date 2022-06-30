Atlantic City passes budget, debates leasing Carnegie Library

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's $235 million budget passed unanimously and without comment at a special meeting Thursday, but the potential lease of the historic Carnegie Library to a Newark nonprofit for $1 a year motivated debate.

Council voted 7-1 to introduce an ordinance to rent the first floor and half of the second floor to the National Action Network's NAN Newark Tech World for five years at $1 per year for use as a community and education center for youth in Atlantic City.

Council will conduct a public hearing and final vote at a future meeting.

"There is only a certain amount of Carnegie Libraries in the state. Ours is one of the most renowned," said Councilman Bruce Weekes, the only no vote. "Only in Atlantic City would we be giving this away to someone for $1 a year."

Weekes asked whether the administration looked at local nonprofits to see if they could use the building for $1 a year to "propel their mission forward."

"It's a beautiful building ... and it's going to be used for kids to offer programs that are not necessarily the same as the city (offers)," said Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "That's due diligence. It's a good fit for the city."

Swan also said the lessee will pay half of the utility bill for the building, which has run about $100,000 a year.

"They will be paying about $50,000," Swan said.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward where the library is located, sponsored the ordinance. He said the building will continue to house some municipal offices.

Shabazz also said NAN has already been involved in the Leaders in Training program in Atlantic City, which employs and works with young people during the summer.

"They have a background and track record helping youngsters from high school to age 24," Shabazz said. "We need to focus on them to get them career skills."

"I have said I was going to work with the National Action Network," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "I have visited Newark with members of the Attorney General's Office for my anti-violence program, and we went to the (NAN) center. It's cutting edge and state of the art."

"Do we have an escape clause if (NAN) doesn’t live up to expectations?" asked Council President George Tibbitt.

Swan said there was such a clause in the lease.

"If they don’t do what they said they would, we can end it. We have to give notice, but we can end it," Swan said.

The budget raises $38.6 million from local taxpayers, down 3.7% from the $40 million collected from property taxes last year, resulting in a 2.9% tax rate decrease.

It uses $15 million in surplus to increase spending on city employee salaries by 10% and on debt service by 7%, even as the state will provide $5.7 million less in aid.

The municipal tax rate will fall roughly 5 cents, from $1.6480 to $1.5997 per $100 of assessed property value, Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin has said.

“For the average household with a $125,000 assessment, that’s a decrease of the local tax of $60.43,” Aboderin has said.

