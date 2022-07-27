 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City passes anti-ATV law, lease for Carnegie building; elections question on Nov. ballot

Atlantic City City Council meeting

Atlantic City Council, shown here in April at its first in-person regular meeting at City Hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to hear a request at Wednesday night's meeting for a change to the structure of the city's government. Candidates would run as individuals rather than as party representatives.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday night setting out rules for confiscating and destroying all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally ridden on city streets and rights of way.

It also passed an ordinance on a 7-2 vote to lease the Carnegie Library building to National Action Network's Newark Tech World, for $1 per year for five years.

And council declined to introduce an ordinance to move to a nonpartisan form of government with elections in May rather than a primary followed by a general election in November.

The elections ordinance was sponsored by Council President George Tibbitt, although he didn't vote for it.

Tibbitt said he sponsored it because the Atlantic City Independence Committee has successfully conducted a petition drive, getting 2,038 signatures from those who support keeping the Mayor-Council form of government but changing back to a nonpartisan approach, with May elections rather than November starting in 2023.

A Tuesday letter from City Clerk Paula Geletei to the committee said only 1,662 signatures were required to qualify for a referendum vote.

Since council declined to vote for the switch, the change to non-partisan elections will be voted on in a referendum question in November.

"I need to be perfectly clear this ... is not by any means trying to change the form of government," said Andra Williams, spokesperson for AC. 

People would still elect the mayor and council, she said.

"It's not fueled by Craig Callaway, Senator (Vince) Polistina or Republican Chair (Don) Purdy," Williams said, referring to allegations made by Mayor Marty Small in a Wednesday Press of Atlantic City article. "We are not destroying the party or being a distraction."

Committee member Matthew Diullio-Jusino said a change to non-partisan elections, in which people would run as individuals rather than party members, would change November partisan elections to May nonpartisan elections.

"We have about 20,000 registered voters, but in a municipal election you are lucky to see 5,000 maybe 6,000 turn out," Diullio-Jusino said.

Having a special municipal election in May would allow more focus on local elections and more participation, he said.

Tibbitt said he felt nine members of council should not make such a big decision, but that voters should decide the issue.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

