Atlantic City PAL helps community by donating 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving

ATLANTIC CITY— A line of more than 200 people wrapped around the block on North New York Avenue Thursday morning.

At the front of the line for annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building the was Hanifah Bayah, 45. The Atlantic City resident had showed up more than three hours early and been waiting patiently.

“I needed a turkey. COVID hit me hard this year,” said Bayah, who has been coming to the turkey giveaway for the past three to four years.

Bayah said her biggest struggles over the last year have been maintaining her finances, health and finding a trustworthy babysitter.

“This turkey drive is a major help for the family,” said Bayah, who plans to enjoy her holiday with friends and family over her house.

Bayah said she will be cooking for an estimated 30 family members this year, after having a restricted Thanksgiving last year due to the pandemic.

“We can have Thanksgiving thanks to PAL,” said Bayah.

Open to residents, the group had 300 turkeys to distribute, first to residents who'd registered, then on a first come, first served basis.