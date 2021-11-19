Atlantic City PAL donates 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving

Venney Lorraine, 73, said she registered for the turkey giveaway for the first time this year, after she noticed people passing letters around in her apartment complex on Virginia Avenue saying, “Come if you could.”

“This really helps,” said Lorraine, who has a family of 13 people to feed this Thanksgiving. “I saved money on a turkey. This gives me the chance to buy other things like veggies or other healthier options for my family.”

Bayah, for one, was impressed.

“They gave us music to listen to while we wait, hot chocolate and food. He (Santiago) did a beautiful job organizing this," she said.

Santiago, who also oversees the Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Officer program, said he thinks of different ways to make the annual event better for the year to come.

“Every year I try to find the mistakes and make them better,” he said.

After getting their turkeys, residents were directed to a nearby food truck where they could fill up on free hot dogs and hamburgers. Organizers also directed people to stations where they could get canned goods, Thanksgiving sides and other resources.

“I don’t have to worry about a turkey or sides this year,” said Stacy Weekes, 60.

