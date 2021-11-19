Atlantic City PAL donates 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving

ATLANTIC CITY — A line of more than 200 people wrapped around the block Thursday morning on North New York Avenue.
At the front of the line for the annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building was Hanifah Bayah, 45. The city resident had shown up more than three hours early and been waiting patiently.
“I needed a turkey. COVID hit me hard this year,” said Bayah, who has been coming to the turkey giveaway for the past three to four years.
Bayah said her biggest struggles over the past year have been maintaining her finances, health and finding a trustworthy babysitter.
“This turkey drive is a major help for the family,” said Bayah, who plans to enjoy her holiday with friends and family at her house.
Bayah said she will be cooking for an estimated 30 family members this year, after having a restricted Thanksgiving last year due to the pandemic.
A new federal grant is putting Atlantic City, Pleasantville, and Stockton at the forefront o…
“We can have Thanksgiving thanks to PAL,” Bayah said.
Open to residents, the group had 300 turkeys to distribute, first to residents who'd registered, then on a first come, first served basis.
“Due to funding, it’s hard to give everyone food,” said police Lt. Will Santiago, who oversaw the event. “It’s never enough. We still have to work on getting the unregistered people turkeys.”
Venney Lorraine, 73, said she registered for the turkey giveaway for the first time this year, after she noticed people passing letters around in her apartment complex on Virginia Avenue saying, “Come if you could.”
“This really helps,” said Lorraine, who has a family of 13 people to feed this Thanksgiving. “I saved money on a turkey. This gives me the chance to buy other things like veggies or other healthier options for my family.”
Bayah, for one, was impressed.
Many South Jersey retailers look forward to doing well business-wise this upcoming holiday s…
“They gave us music to listen to while we wait, hot chocolate and food. He (Santiago) did a beautiful job organizing this," she said.
Santiago, who also oversees the Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Officer program, said he thinks of different ways to make the annual event better for the year to come.
“Every year I try to find the mistakes and make them better,” he said.
After getting their turkeys, residents were directed to a nearby food truck where they could fill up on free hot dogs and hamburgers. Organizers also directed people to stations where they could get canned goods, Thanksgiving sides and other resources.
“I don’t have to worry about a turkey or sides this year,” said Stacy Weekes, 60.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 30-acre farm along the Cohansey River will be preserved after the New…
Weekes, who brought “a little bit of joy” by wearing her turkey hat to this year’s giveaway, said the event is a “tremendous help.”
“I see the casinos helping, the Salvation Army helping. It's great,” Weekes said.
Weekes was a cook for more than 20 years at a casino until she was laid off at the start of the pandemic, when the state ordered casinos to close for three and a half months.
“The pandemic took a toll on my family. We have about six to eight people over for Thanksgiving, but some won’t come because of the pandemic,” she said. “I bring plates up to my family members in cars.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.