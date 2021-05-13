Atlantic City, other municipalities still deciding where to spend COVID-19 relief funds

Atlantic City officials are still contemplating where to spend the $33 million worth of coronavirus relief funding they received from the American Rescue Plan Act last month, said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief bill March 11. Guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how municipalities can spend the funds was released Monday.

The waiting period kept officials in the resort, like others across the nation, stalled on deciding what the money should be put toward.

According to federal guidelines, the funds can be used to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic City to receive $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million from the most recent round of federal co…

During a news conference last month, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city wouldn't publicly disclose its plans for spending the money yet but that the funds wouldn't be used to cover budgetary shortfalls.

Ryan said the DCA's Division of Local Government Services is reviewing the guidelines from the Treasury and will issue guidance to local entities "in the near future."