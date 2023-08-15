ATLANTIC CITY — People interested in buying one of more than 65 commercial and residential properties to be auctioned Sept. 5 to 7 were able to learn more by attending an information session Tuesday at City Hall.
The lots will be up for sale via an online real estate auction by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, the city said on its Facebook page. They will be assembled into about 44 property packages.
Properties listed include 20 beach block lots in the South Inlet and a three-story home on Pennsylvania Avenue. Other properties up for auction are in the Bungalow Park, Chelsea, Ducktown and Westside neighborhoods.
For more information on how to bid, zoning, terms and contracts of sale, visit maxspann.com.
