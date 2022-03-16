Atlantic City OKs Cannabis Review Board, adds hotel/motel liquor licenses

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council approved the creation of a Cannabis Review Board and the donation of a property on Robinson Avenue to Habitat to Humanity for rehabilitation or reconstruction as affordable housing.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. attended the meeting, which he does not usually do, and said he was notified Wednesday afternoon that the city will receive an $800,000 federal grant for economic development.

"Congressman Jeff Van Drew successfully obtained the $800,000 grant," Small said.

Council also passed a resolution to create two hotel/motel liquor licenses in the city, and it will be up to council to decide whether it wants to create more in future, Business Administrator Anthony Swan said.

"This will enable the Madison Hotel to open," Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said in supporting the resolution. "There is a gentleman proposing to bring that hotel back to the elegance it once had."

Swan said the two liquor licenses will be sold to the highest bidders.

The Madison became a chaotic place for housing the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be closed for a while.

Mike Scanlon, 30, of Galloway Township, and Philadelphia developer David Mermelstein, 70, recently purchased the Madison and believe they can create a 3.5-star to 4-star hotel there. Mermelstein also owns a home in Margate.

The meeting remained virtual, even though it was held on the day Small's administration had dropped its mask mandate in City Hall.

In February, council said it would explore the possibility of returning to in-person meetings in March, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Meetings have been held virtually since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The five-member Cannabis Review Board will review applications for cannabis wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and delivery services in the city.

It passed 7-1 with no discussion. Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph opposed the measure.

“It will be nonbinding, anything they do,” Council President George Tibbitt said at the introduction last month. “Everything comes before council for a decision.”

The five members will be a mayoral designee, a member chosen by council, the city’s directors of planning and development and of licenses and inspections (or their designees), and a citizen member appointed by the mayor.

