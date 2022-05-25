Atlantic City officials urge residents to sign up for new emergency alert system

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has a new emergency alert system to inform the public about severe weather, police actions and more, but needs the help of residents and business owners to maximize its reach, officials said Wednesday.

"The system is very robust. You will receive alerts through email, text messages and phone calls," said fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans.

"I can’t express how important it is for residents to get involved," Evans said. "We need the public ... to embrace the system, go to the website, sign up and create a profile."

At a cost of $15,000, the new system has the chance of saving lives and property, officials said.

The city has about phone 18,000 numbers in its database but needs people to link those numbers to accounts so alerts can be targeted, officials said.

Alerts can be sent to specific neighborhoods that are affected by emergencies, they said.

Residents can create a profile by going to acnj.gov and clicking on AC Alerts.

Until now, the city has relied largely on a siren system during emergencies, Evans said.

"We have 11 sirens throughout the city," he said, used to indicate curfew times, pending hurricanes or evacuations, and to let people know when beaches are closed.

"And we have the Impactivate TVs on the Boardwalk to notify the tens of thousands of people on the Boardwalk when there are impending storms or about ... rip current conditions," Evans said.

The new system will be added to existing systems, he said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said information will not be limited to emergencies, but people can also sign up to find out about things such as summer camps for kids and special events.

The system is for residents and city business owners and employees, the mayor said.

In the near future, the system also will be available to visitors coming to town for special events, Evans said, and the city will put up signs telling visitors how to sign up.

It also will be capable of sending alerts to all cellphones in the city when there is an emergency.

"We have the capacity, like Amber Alerts ... it's a specific certification with the FAA to automatically send out public safety messages through cellphone towers," Evans said.

Small said the new system represents only a small increase over spending on lesser notification systems in the past.

The AC Alerts system is made by Everbridge.

Small said improving the city's website and other technology resources was a major priority for him, especially after a recent failure to get information to city employees in a weather emergency.

"We had a delayed opening due to weather, but some didn’t get the message and showed up at 8:30 a.m. and the building is closed," Small said. "Unacceptable."

He credited former Public Information Officer Rebekah Mena for introducing the city to the Everbridge system.

"She worked with the system in Washington, D.C.," Small said. Prior to working for Atlantic City, Mena had worked for the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Those who sign up for the new system can specify which types of alerts they want to receive. In addition to public safety alerts like information from the Police Department and emergency management, there are categories for business and nonprofit resources, grant opportunities, city news and updates, the city newsletter, government office closures, special events and others.

The news conference was held in the ACHILES (Atlantic City Headquarters Intelligence Logistics Electronics Surveillance) room in the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue, where the city's security cameras are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It also is the room where city leaders meet to oversee the response to weather or other emergencies.

"This is the most important room in the city that people need to know about," Evans said of the room that has access to feeds from hundreds of city and private business cameras around the city, many of which are on the Boardwalk.

Evans predicted the camera program will eventually convince criminals not to operate in the city.

The school district has its own alert system, Small said, for parents and guardians of students, when asked whether the system would be helpful in the event of a school shooting such as the one Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all victims in the Texas school shooting," Small said. "A system like this can alert the community immediately."

