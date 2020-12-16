Atlantic City officials urge caution, preparedness for Wednesday storm

ATLANTIC CITY — While South Jersey will likely avoid any snow accumulation Wednesday, officials are warning residents to be prepared for heavy winds, rain and flooding.

A state of emergency, effective 2 p.m., has been declared for New Jersey ahead of a major winter storm. The northern part of the state could see more than a foot of snow and significant rainfall and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are forecasted for the coast and South Jersey.

"Put your snow machines in the garage and get out your water pumps and galoshes because we are going to get wet," said Scott Evans, Atlantic City's emergency management coordinator and fire chief during a video briefing broadcasted from the Public Safety Building Wednesday morning.

Evans urged four steps: make a kit, have a plan, stay informed and get involved.

"This is going to be a more of a water event for us on the coast and, as we've experienced in the past, when you put a new moon or full moon together with a high tide and high winds, we're going to get flooded here in Atlantic City," he said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. cautioned people to "take this storm seriously," even though today's forecast was different from original projections.