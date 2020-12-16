 Skip to main content
Atlantic City officials urge caution, preparedness for Wednesday storm
Atlantic City officials urge caution, preparedness for Wednesday storm

Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. discusses the impending nor'easter and the city's preparedness. Officials are warning residents to be prepared for strong winds, rain, and flooding.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — While South Jersey will likely avoid any snow accumulation Wednesday, officials are warning residents to be prepared for heavy winds, rain and flooding.

A state of emergency, effective 2 p.m., has been declared for New Jersey ahead of a major winter storm. The northern part of the state could see more than a foot of snow and significant rainfall and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are forecasted for the coast and South Jersey. 

"Put your snow machines in the garage and get out your water pumps and galoshes because we are going to get wet," said Scott Evans, Atlantic City's emergency management coordinator and fire chief during a video briefing broadcasted from the Public Safety Building Wednesday morning.

Evans urged four steps: make a kit, have a plan, stay informed and get involved. 

"This is going to be a more of a water event for us on the coast and, as we've experienced in the past, when you put a new moon or full moon together with a high tide and high winds, we're going to get flooded here in Atlantic City," he said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. cautioned people to "take this storm seriously," even though today's forecast was different from original projections.

City officials are asking residents and businesses to move vehicles to higher ground. 

Free parking will be available from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday at The Wave Parking Garage on Fairmount Avenue between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

