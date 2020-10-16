Atlantic City official, NAACP leader asks AG to watch for violence, voter intimidation tactics on Election Day

ATLANTIC CITY — A local elected official and head of the local chapter of the NAACP penned a letter to the state's top law enforcement officer about concerns of voter intimidation and election-related violence.
In a letter dated Oct. 6 to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, 3rd Ward Councilman and NAACP-Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said he is "alarmed and very concerned about the possibility of violence and voter intimidation due to President (Donald) Trump's troubling statements and his overt appeals to racism."
The Nov. 3 General Election is being conducted almost exclusively via mail-in ballots in New Jersey, with limited polling places available for the casting of provisional ballots.
"I am sure that you are aware and preparing for the possibility that the bellicose rhetoric from our President may cause individuals to retaliate," Shabazz wrote. "I believe that Atlantic City, because of its diversity, Democratic leanings, and the hate groups in our vicinity, may be a target for violence. I hope that I am wrong in this assessment."
New Jersey law is very clear about influencing or intimidating voters. The law states a person cannot interfere with or obstruct entrance to a polling place, nor "obstruct or interfere with any voter, or loiter in or near the polling place, or, with the purpose to obstruct or interfere with any voter or to unduly delay other voters from voting."
Electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place is a third-degree crime, and those who "solicit support for any candidate, party or public question within 100 feet of a polling place" are subject to a disorderly persons offense.
