 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City official, NAACP leader asks AG to watch for violence, voter intimidation tactics on Election Day
0 comments

Atlantic City official, NAACP leader asks AG to watch for violence, voter intimidation tactics on Election Day

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A local elected official and head of the local chapter of the NAACP penned a letter to the state's top law enforcement officer about concerns of voter intimidation and election-related violence.

In a letter dated Oct. 6 to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, 3rd Ward Councilman and NAACP-Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said he is "alarmed and very concerned about the possibility of violence and voter intimidation due to President (Donald) Trump's troubling statements and his overt appeals to racism."

Download PDF Shabazz election letter

The Nov. 3 General Election is being conducted almost exclusively via mail-in ballots in New Jersey, with limited polling places available for the casting of provisional ballots. 

"I am sure that you are aware and preparing for the possibility that the bellicose rhetoric from our President may cause individuals to retaliate," Shabazz wrote. "I believe that Atlantic City, because of its diversity, Democratic leanings, and the hate groups in our vicinity, may be a target for violence. I hope that I am wrong in this assessment."

New Jersey law is very clear about influencing or intimidating voters. The law states a person cannot interfere with or obstruct entrance to a polling place, nor "obstruct or interfere with any voter, or loiter in or near the polling place, or, with the purpose to obstruct or interfere with any voter or to unduly delay other voters from voting."

Electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place is a third-degree crime, and those who "solicit support for any candidate, party or public question within 100 feet of a polling place" are subject to a disorderly persons offense.

Kaleem Shabazz

Shabazz

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News