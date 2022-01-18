Atlantic City officer injured after Blackwood man steals police van

ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man was arrested after authorities said he rammed one of the police department's transport vans into two police cars while attempting to steal it.

Officers William Akins and Jarae Langford were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building shortly before 7:30 p.m. when a bystander said a man was trying to steal a patrol vehicle parked on Atlantic Avenue, authorities said.

Jason Urbaniak, 40, of Blackwood, was witnessed by the officers trying to enter the vehicle through its locked driver side door. He was confronted by officers and admitted to the attempted theft, after which he was arrested without incident and brought to the department's holding facility, authorities said.

After being released shortly before 11 p.m., Urbaniak found the unlocked van, entered it, started the vehicle by manipulating its ignition and drove off, authorities added.

Officers were notified of the stolen vehicle and located it in the 200 block of N. Iowa Avenue. While attempting to stop the vehicle, authorities say Urbaniak reversed the van at high speeds, after which it collided with the police cars. He was again taken into custody without incident, authorities added.