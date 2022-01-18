Atlantic City officer injured after Blackwood man allegedly steals police van

ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man was arrested after police said he rammed one of their transport vans into two other police cars while attempting to steal it Sunday.
Officers William Akins and Jarae Langford were at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building shortly before 7:30 p.m. when a bystander said a man was trying to steal a patrol vehicle parked on Atlantic Avenue, police said in a news release.
Jason Urbaniak, 40, of Blackwood, was seen by the officers trying to enter the vehicle through its locked driver's side door. He was confronted by officers and admitted to the attempted theft, after which he was arrested, police said.
After being released shortly before 11 p.m., Urbaniak found the unlocked van, entered it, started the vehicle by manipulating its ignition and drove off, police said.
Officers were notified of the stolen vehicle and found it in the 200 block of North Iowa Avenue. As they attempted to stop the vehicle, Urbaniak reversed the van at high speeds, after which it collided with the patrol cars, police said. He was again taken into custody.
Urbaniak was charged with aggravated assault on police, attempted aggravated assault on police, assault by auto, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding and criminal attempt burglary. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
One officer suffered a minor injury during the incident and was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Urbaniak was not injured, police said.
