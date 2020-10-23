Atlantic City nonprofit Princess Inc. calls for youth to join 'Co-Ed Conversations' podcast

ATLANTIC CITY — A city-based nonprofit is calling for youth to participate in the newest season of their podcast, focused on giving young adults an outlet to share their perspectives on everything from music to politics.
Leaders at Princess Inc., a group that works on teen mentorship and volunteerism in the resort, have extended the deadline for auditions to Nov. 30 to join their “Co-Ed Conversations” podcast.
“Like the previous season, Princess Inc. will introduce and discuss topics that affect our greatest assets - the children!” according to a news release from the organization. “With our mission in mind, ‘Co-Ed Conversations’ is a safe space where today’s youth can share their perspectives and ideologies about music, politics, fashion and more with a diverse group of peers - welcoming a myriad of cultures, ethnicities, genders, etcetera.”
Organizers asked anyone interested to create a one-minute video detailing why they should be selected to be a panelist or moderator on the podcast. All videos should be sent to princessincofac@gmail.com.
While participating in the podcast, teens can get hands-on experience with podcasting apps; become a resource connector for others; widen their professional network; explore the digital world of communications and broadcasting; build their resume; become a podcast personality through engaging in meaningful dialog with a diverse panel; and reach 144 million people across the U.S., officials said.
Friends Indra Owens and Automne Bennett are the founders of Princess Inc., which fosters mentoring, education, empowerment and community service for girls ages 13 to 16 in the city. They have been leading the organization since 2011.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.