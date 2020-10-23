Atlantic City nonprofit Princess Inc. calls for youth to join 'Co-Ed Conversations' podcast

ATLANTIC CITY — A city-based nonprofit is calling for youth to participate in the newest season of their podcast, focused on giving young adults an outlet to share their perspectives on everything from music to politics.

Leaders at Princess Inc., a group that works on teen mentorship and volunteerism in the resort, have extended the deadline for auditions to Nov. 30 to join their “Co-Ed Conversations” podcast.

“Like the previous season, Princess Inc. will introduce and discuss topics that affect our greatest assets - the children!” according to a news release from the organization. “With our mission in mind, ‘Co-Ed Conversations’ is a safe space where today’s youth can share their perspectives and ideologies about music, politics, fashion and more with a diverse group of peers - welcoming a myriad of cultures, ethnicities, genders, etcetera.”

Organizers asked anyone interested to create a one-minute video detailing why they should be selected to be a panelist or moderator on the podcast. All videos should be sent to princessincofac@gmail.com.