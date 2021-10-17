Atlantic City neighborhoods have food options, but no supermarket

ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
In state and federal reports, the term has been applied repeatedly to the city. At a recent meeting of the board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, both Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver described Atlantic City as a food desert. Oliver cited a lack of access to fresh, healthy food as a contributing factor to multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
But just as actual deserts are never entirely devoid of life, in the metaphorical food desert of Atlantic City, a rich and complicated food ecosystem exists, even miles from a traditional supermarket.
Many of the options cater to the diverse communities in Atlantic City, with specialties from South Asia, Jamaica, Mexico, El Salvador and more.
Most carry fresh produce.
Just ask Gabby Vescuso, who on a recent Monday was picking through a selection of deep-red plum tomatoes in the produce section of the Save A Lot in Renaissance Plaza, less than a half a mile from the planned location of a new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue.
She saw a recipe and was eager to try it out, with a plan to combine the fresh tomatoes with feta cheese, spices and olive oil to top pasta. Still, she is excited by the prospect of a new ShopRite in town, one she said will be in walking distance of her home.
“If they build it, I’ll go there,” she said. While she can find groceries in town, she said, the existing stores rarely carry everything she needs, so she ends up taking a ride off Absecon Island to the larger supermarkets on the mainland.
On Tuesday, the CRDA board is set to take the next step toward bringing that supermarket to Vescuso’s neighborhood, discussing a plan to build an $18.7 million store at 1801 Baltic Ave., the current site of a parking lot near the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk.
As proposed, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite. Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, in whose ward the project falls, said the idea has the enthusiastic support of residents, churches and community groups.
The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP, of which Shabazz is president, recently approved a resolution in favor of the proposal, and Shabazz has sent an open letter to residents asking for their support at the CRDA board meeting, to be held remotely at 2 p.m.
In the letter, he cited the project bringing union jobs as well as good food and again promises an end to the city’s status as a food desert.
At public meetings, some community members have expressed skepticism, even asking for a delay in the approvals while requesting assurances the company will benefit the local community.
“We definitely look forward to a supermarket,” Steve Young, one of those asking for a delay, said at a recent public hearing on the plans. “We have serious health issues in Atlantic City, and we have for many years. There is definitely a need.”
However, he wants an agreement on living wages and community benefits before the project advances further.
“We’re not really dying of starvation,” area business owner Derek Brock added at the same hearing. He sought assurances that Atlantic City’s minority–owned businesses would benefit from the proposal, and also suggested a delay.
Starvation is not part of the definition of a food desert, either from the USDA or New Jersey’s Department of Human Services. Instead, the term applies to areas where there are few food stores in an area, especially one in which a high percentage of residents lives below the poverty line and many walk or rely on public transportation to shop for food.
“Most of my customers are in walking distance. A lot of people don’t have vehicles,” said Gloria Rendon, manager of La Villita Farm Market at 3005 Atlantic Ave.
Here, Spanish is the dominant language, and the produce aisles overflow with pineapples and papayas along with potatoes and tomatoes. Boxes of corn and flour tortillas stand nearby.
Rendon said the store also sees Asian and Indian customers and others.
She is not sure about the impact of a new supermarket on her business. The store’s customers may continue to come for items that will likely not be available at a ShopRite.
That’s also the hope of Shahadat Hossain, who opened Brighton Grocery & Produce at 2903 Atlantic Ave. 12 years ago this month. Originally from Bangladesh, he offers Halal meats, meaning they are suitable for observant Muslims, and South Asian specialties. He shows off a huge rohu, a fish found in South Asian rivers, and goat meat that is popular with customers from the Caribbean and South Asia.
He is concerned about what will happen when a supermarket opens, even though he believes his customers will still shop in his store.
“We don’t want too many stores here. It is a small city,” Hossain said.
Much of Atlantic City has relied on corner stores and takeout since the IGA closed in 2006. Published reports cited high rent, ongoing problems with theft and the death of an owner as reasons for the closure of the previous market. Today, there are numerous neighborhood markets in the city, along with chain stores such as 7-Eleven and Cedar Food Markets, which has multiple locations in the city.
There are also many closed corner stores throughout the city, with locked steel doors or plywood marked with signs stating “for sale or lease.”
Atlantic City is far from the only food desert in the state. A 2018 analysis by the Reinvestment Fund found that close to 880,000 New Jersey residents have limited access to a supermarket or grocery store. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has sought to tackle food insecurity statewide, and plans to offer up to $40 million a year in tax credits, loans, grants and other incentives to bring food to communities around the state.
In Atlantic City, multiple sources say the proposed supermarket is badly needed and will have a direct impact on the quality of life of residents. Bill Cradle, president of the Atlantic City Public Relations Council, said he can drive to Sam’s Club or Acme or ShopRite. He said he sees many other Atlantic City residents stocking up on the mainland. But those taking buses or walking or relying on rides from friends have a much harder time filling their refrigerators and cabinets.
“We absolutely need this supermarket,” Cradle said.
That does not mean everyone is happy with the CRDA’s supermarket plan, at least not among those who will compete against the new supermarket.
“It doesn’t seem fair,” said Hossain, the Brighton Grocery & Produce owner.
Shawn Rinnier agrees.
This year, Rinnier took over Save A Lot stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including the Atlantic City store. He knew the ShopRite plan was in the works, and said he would have loved to try for that contract, but knew he could not compete with that big of a supermarket chain.
He said he plans to bring in more national brands and update the interior of his store, part of a national modernization effort for Save A Lot locations. Plans include adding a meat cutter and a variety of specialty items catering to the Atlantic City community.
But he is not sure what will happen when a new ShopRite opens nearby, with more than 40,000 square feet of floor space, a $1 lease and no property taxes.
“I’d love to pay $1 a year,” he said. He ran the numbers and is not feeling great about what happens next. “I don’t think this is a two-store neighborhood. We’re going to have to see what happens.”
Rinnier plans to continue with the improvements. He said he wants to change Atlantic City’s impression of Save A Lot.
Atlantic City’s food availability varies greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood. Several sources say the Inlet section in the north end of town has the fewest options.
The city’s largest public housing projects are in the 1st Ward, said Libbie Wells, president of the 1st Ward Civic Association. There are bus routes and county transportation available to some residents to stock up on groceries, but she believes a full-service supermarket will improve life in the city.
“Clearly, the people do want it. It will give people more choices,” she said. Wells believes there is room for specialty markets and a supermarket in the city. “We need all of those kinds of places, so people have a choice.”
