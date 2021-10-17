Atlantic City neighborhoods have food options, but no supermarket

Atlantic City is far from the only food desert in the state. A 2018 analysis by the Reinvestment Fund found that close to 880,000 New Jersey residents have limited access to a supermarket or grocery store. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has sought to tackle food insecurity statewide, and plans to offer up to $40 million a year in tax credits, loans, grants and other incentives to bring food to communities around the state.

In Atlantic City, multiple sources say the proposed supermarket is badly needed and will have a direct impact on the quality of life of residents. Bill Cradle, president of the Atlantic City Public Relations Council, said he can drive to Sam’s Club or Acme or ShopRite. He said he sees many other Atlantic City residents stocking up on the mainland. But those taking buses or walking or relying on rides from friends have a much harder time filling their refrigerators and cabinets.

“We absolutely need this supermarket,” Cradle said.

That does not mean everyone is happy with the CRDA’s supermarket plan, at least not among those who will compete against the new supermarket.

“It doesn’t seem fair,” said Hossain, the Brighton Grocery & Produce owner.

Shawn Rinnier agrees.