Atlantic City neighborhood groups on a mission to increase home ownership

ATLANTIC CITY — Not many people in this city own their own homes, and that’s an issue.
Recently, a number of neighborhood organizations known as community development corporations have been trying to change that. A community development corporation is a nonprofit 501©(3) group that receives funding from a state program allowing businesses to direct their taxes toward local neighborhood revitalization projects.
In Atlantic City, there are three such groups, based in the neighborhoods of Chelsea, Ducktown and Midtown.
The three organizations that applied for funding this year through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program are the Ducktown Community Development Corp., the Midtown Atlantic City Community Development Corp. and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp.
Atlantic City’s Uptown neighborhood recently formed the Inlet Community Advisory Committee, which falls under the umbrella of Atlantic Cape Community College. To apply for funding through the NRTC program, the group first has to create a neighborhood plan. Once the plan is approved by the state, it can apply for NRTC funding to implement the plan, which the committee hopes to do by next year.
While the individual community development corporations have a host of initiatives and plans specific to the neighborhoods they serve, 60% of their funding must be used for housing and economic development, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which administers the program.
ATLANTIC CITY — Fretting that in-person gambling revenue is “down and not improving,” Atlant…
To boost homeownership, many community development corporations offer additional incentives to encourage people to take the leap.
The Chelsea EDC offers first-time homebuyers already renting in the neighborhood a grant worth 10% of the sale price of the property they purchase. The boundaries of Chelsea are from Annapolis to Texas avenues.
Next door in Midtown, home ownership initiatives are positioned as health solutions.
The Midtown group has a unique view of what affects its residents, perhaps due to the fact that AtlantiCare is its parent organization. The group positions health for residents as a focal point of its community development corporation.
“Oftentimes the priorities of the community are not necessarily things that would fall traditionally in a health care system, but they’re impacting their health and their life,” said Samantha Kiley, executive director of the AtlantiCare Foundation. “Things like housing and child care are causing stress and strain, and continue to pop up — in addition to other things that traditionally health care wouldn’t intervene on.”
Home ownership is low in Atlantic City. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 27% of the city’s housing is owner-occupied, less than half of the state’s rate of 63.9%.
The winter high school sports season slowly got underway this month with swim and indoor tra…
Those rates also vary by neighborhood. In Midtown, ownership is as low as 7%, the lowest rate in Atlantic County, according to Dylan Wulderk, a project manager at AtlantiCare. In Ducktown, the rate of owner-occupied housing is about 30%.
Homes may be getting further out of reach for residents in Atlantic City. Redfin, a real estate brokerage that tracks data, says home values in Atlantic City have gone up 28% since last year.
Despite first-time homebuyer programs and other initiatives to raise home ownership rates in Atlantic City, real economic difficulties stand in the way.
According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, as of October, Atlantic County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state.
The county was particularly vulnerable to massive layoffs and shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the number of workers employed in the leisure and hospitality industry.
As casinos recover and travel returns, the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program presents a unique opportunity for neighborhood groups and high-earning businesses.
City Council voted unanimously to table a proposed ordinance Thursday that would have prohib…
Businesses with a state tax liability of greater than $25,000 can opt to donate to — or as Elizabeth Terenik of the Atlantic City Development Corp., the umbrella under which the Chelsea EDC operates, likes to put it, “invest” in — an approved community development corporation in the interest of improving and economically developing a neighborhood.
Across the board, these neighborhood organizations are interested in the promotion and development of clean and safe neighborhoods to attract homeowners.
“Most of our projects are focused on creating a clean and safe environment because unless people feel safe and have beautiful surroundings it is hard to attract homebuyers,” Terenik said.
The Chelsea EDC recently sponsored The Chelsea Market in conjunction with Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, which ran from early September through the end of October. Live music and poetry readings were featured at the markets. The Chelsea EDC also held neighborhood-wide cleanup days, which brought neighbors together to collect litter.
Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and president of the board of the Ducktown Community Development Corp., said all of the current CDCs share a sense of purpose and friendly competition.
“We’re working together. We’re not operating in isolated silos. We’re doing this as a team effort to work on Atlantic City as a whole, as well as our individual neighborhoods,” he said.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The newly crowned Miss America has made history, becoming both the first…
While the community development corporations work to attract homebuyers with initiatives to keep streets clean and introduce more lighting to dimly lit areas, they hope eventually homeowners will take over the role of keeping the streets “clean and safe.”
“If you have more home ownership, then you have ownership. And then if you have ownership, then your trash, your facades, your clean-and-safe, all this starts to fall in a line,” Cagno said.
According a 2018 special report for Atlantic City, drafted by special counsel Jim Johnson as a path forward for the city to return to local control, an increase in civic participation is key to revitalizing the city.
A study conducted by Stanford University in 2019 found that individuals participated in politics more when they owned their own home.
“The most challenging part is that it’s a very transitory neighborhood. So you engage with somebody this month, next month they might not even be there,” Cagno said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.