Atlantic City neighborhood groups on a mission to increase home ownership

+4 High schools prepared for another winter season during COVID-19 pandemic The winter high school sports season slowly got underway this month with swim and indoor tra…

Those rates also vary by neighborhood. In Midtown, ownership is as low as 7%, the lowest rate in Atlantic County, according to Dylan Wulderk, a project manager at AtlantiCare. In Ducktown, the rate of owner-occupied housing is about 30%.

Homes may be getting further out of reach for residents in Atlantic City. Redfin, a real estate brokerage that tracks data, says home values in Atlantic City have gone up 28% since last year.

Despite first-time homebuyer programs and other initiatives to raise home ownership rates in Atlantic City, real economic difficulties stand in the way.

According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, as of October, Atlantic County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state.

The county was particularly vulnerable to massive layoffs and shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the number of workers employed in the leisure and hospitality industry.

As casinos recover and travel returns, the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program presents a unique opportunity for neighborhood groups and high-earning businesses.

Absecon tables last-call ordinance City Council voted unanimously to table a proposed ordinance Thursday that would have prohib…