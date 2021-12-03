Atlantic City needle exchange to remain open as lawsuit continues

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday issued an order stopping the city from enforcing its ordinance to close the needle exchange program here while a lawsuit proceeds seeking to overturn the ordinance.

South Jersey AIDS Alliance is suing the city saying the ordinance, passed by City Council in August by a 7-2 vote and originally due to take effect in October, will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

The order from Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said the city cannot enforce the ordinance or obstruct the operation of South Jersey AIDS Alliance's clean syringe access program during the course of the litigation.

Blee said in his memorandum of decision issued Thursday that it is "necessary to preserve the status quo pending the outcome of this litigation."

He also found that the AIDS Alliance demonstrated that they will suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm if forced to shut down now.

"Plaintiffs have established by clear and convincing evidence that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, and that the balance of the equities favors protecting client access to the SAP at this time," wrote Blee in his decision.