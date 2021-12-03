Atlantic City needle exchange to remain open as lawsuit continues

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday issued an order stopping the city from enforcing its ordinance to close the needle exchange program here while a lawsuit proceeds seeking to overturn the ordinance.
South Jersey AIDS Alliance is suing the city saying the ordinance, passed by City Council in August by a 7-2 vote and originally due to take effect in October, will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.
The order from Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said the city cannot enforce the ordinance or obstruct the operation of South Jersey AIDS Alliance's clean syringe access program during the course of the litigation.
Blee said in his memorandum of decision issued Thursday that it is "necessary to preserve the status quo pending the outcome of this litigation."
He also found that the AIDS Alliance demonstrated that they will suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm if forced to shut down now.
"Plaintiffs have established by clear and convincing evidence that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, and that the balance of the equities favors protecting client access to the SAP at this time," wrote Blee in his decision.
The needle exchange provides clean needles to intravenous drug users, and critics and members of the Atlantic City City Council who voted to shut down the 14-year-old program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They have also said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.
Blee's order covers needle exchange services operated out of the Oasis Drop-In Center at 32 Tennessee Ave., or any other location in the city. The center is a block from the Orange Loop redevelopment area of bars, restaurants and planned boutique hotels.
City Council’s ordinance had called for its closure on Oct. 12, 30 days after it took effect.
"The record of the proceedings surrounding its adoption establishes that Council considered neither the benefits to the community provided by the Oasis SAP, nor the significant adverse public health consequences if the ordinance takes effect," Blee wrote in his memorandum of decision. "The available objective data weighs against the Council's action."
Blee wrote that the SAP's critical mission of serving a vulnerable population, and its positive effect on that community is acknowledged by public health professionals, including city officials.
The state's Harm Reduction Act, Blee wrote, "contains specific findings and declarations acknowledging the effectiveness of sterile syringe access programs, noting that 'every scientific, medical, and professional agency or organization that has studied this issue. . . has found sterile syringe access programs to be effective in reducing the transmission of HIV.'”
There is state legislation pending that would give the state the right to site needle exchange programs where state officials feel they are needed, and which could end the need for the lawsuit.
The AIDS Alliance and three city residents identified only by their initials filed a lawsuit in late September against the city to stop the program from shutting down, and hours later Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez delayed the closure and ordered the city not to enforce its new ordinance for a set period of time.
Blee’s November order continued that delay until he made this decision about whether to lift it or not for the length of the lawsuit.
