 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City needle exchange to remain open as lawsuit continues
0 comments
featured

Atlantic City needle exchange to remain open as lawsuit continues

{{featured_button_text}}
Needleex Change

Georgett Watson, Chief Operations Officer South Jersey Aids Alliance at Atlantic City's needle exchange is run out of the Oasis Drop In Center and right now, the program is at risk of being repealed from the city Monday July 12, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday issued an order stopping the city from enforcing its ordinance to close the needle exchange program here while a lawsuit proceeds seeking to overturn the ordinance.

South Jersey AIDS Alliance is suing the city saying the ordinance, passed by City Council in August by a 7-2 vote and originally due to take effect in October, will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

The order from Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said the city cannot enforce the ordinance or obstruct the operation of South Jersey AIDS Alliance's clean syringe access program during the course of the litigation.

Blee said in his memorandum of decision issued Thursday that it is "necessary to preserve the status quo pending the outcome of this litigation."

He also found that the AIDS Alliance demonstrated that they will suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm if forced to shut down now.

"Plaintiffs have established by clear and convincing evidence that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, and that the balance of the equities favors protecting client access to the SAP at this time," wrote Blee in his decision.

The needle exchange provides clean needles to intravenous drug users, and critics and members of the Atlantic City City Council who voted to shut down the 14-year-old program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They have also said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blee's order covers needle exchange services operated out of the Oasis Drop-In Center at 32 Tennessee Ave., or any other location in the city. The center is a block from the Orange Loop redevelopment area of bars, restaurants and planned boutique hotels.

City Council’s ordinance had called for its closure on Oct. 12, 30 days after it took effect.

"The record of the proceedings surrounding its adoption establishes that Council considered neither the benefits to the community provided by the Oasis SAP, nor the significant adverse public health consequences if the ordinance takes effect," Blee wrote in his memorandum of decision. "The available objective data weighs against the Council's action."

Blee wrote that the SAP's critical mission of serving a vulnerable population, and its positive effect on that community is acknowledged by public health professionals, including city officials.

The state's Harm Reduction Act, Blee wrote, "contains specific findings and declarations acknowledging the effectiveness of sterile syringe access programs, noting that 'every scientific, medical, and professional agency or organization that has studied this issue. . . has found sterile syringe access programs to be effective in reducing the transmission of HIV.'”

There is state legislation pending that would give the state the right to site needle exchange programs where state officials feel they are needed, and which could end the need for the lawsuit.

The AIDS Alliance and three city residents identified only by their initials filed a lawsuit in late September against the city to stop the program from shutting down, and hours later Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez delayed the closure and ordered the city not to enforce its new ordinance for a set period of time.

Blee’s November order continued that delay until he made this decision about whether to lift it or not for the length of the lawsuit.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alice's 'Wonderland' figures light up Belgian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News