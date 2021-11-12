Atlantic City needle exchange remains open for now, as judge orders city to notify state health department

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's needle exchange program will continue operating out of a Tennessee Avenue location for now, according to a Friday order from a Superior Court judge at a hearing on a lawsuit to stop the city from eliminating the program.
Judge Michael J. Blee also ordered the attorney for Atlantic City Brian Hak to — within a week — properly notify the state health department of the city's July vote to close the state's oldest sterile syringe access program, which has been in operation since 2007.
The program is run by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance out of its Oasis Drop-In Center, which is ca block from the Orange Loop redevelopment area of bars, restaurants and planned boutique hotels.
"We're very encouraged the judge is asking the State Department of Health to weigh in on this matter," AIDS Alliance CEO Carole Harney said after the hearing. "We believe the governor and health department are in full support."
AIDS Alliance lawyer Frank Corrado was asking Blee to issue an injunction against shutting the needle exchange for the entire time of the legal battle, and Hak was asking for permission to shut it down now.
Blee said he will make a decision on that issue Dec. 3 at the latest, but another judge's previous delay will extend until then.
City Council's ordinance called for its closure on Oct. 12, 30 days after it took effect.
That 30-day period caused Blee some concern.
"Two or three councilmen who voted for it (to close) said, 'We will continue to talk' (about finding a new location outside of the tourist district)," Blee said. "Then you want to eliminate the program in 30 days?
"Is that arbitrary and capricious?" Blee asked, referring to actions that would provide ammunition for the AIDS Alliance case.
"I don’t view that it is," Hak said. "Regardless of where the program is in the city we don’t think it’s a benefit. We need to discontinue the program."
The judge also said the city had not provided proof that the program has no benefit, while the AIDS Alliance had state data showing new HIV cases plummeted 91% among the city's iv drug users after the program started.
"You’re stopping that program with no explanation other than concerns — legitimate concerns — about needles found throughout the city and the city having the burden? Shouldn’t there be some analysis of where we were when the program came in and its effectiveness, at least in the (ordinance's) preamble?"
The judge appeared stunned to learn the city had never notified the department of health of the passage of the ordinance to rescind the program, as required by state law.
"The method of communication was … a (June) Zoom conference held between city officials, (State Department of Community Affairs Commissioner and Lt. Gov.) Sheila Oliver ... and the director of the Department of Health — her name escapes me," said Hak of Judy Persichilli, introduced by Gov. Phil Murphy at every news conference as 'the woman who needs no introduction.'"
Hak said the group "discussed what the city was preparing to do."
"So that's the notice? After it passed you didn't send notice?" Blee asked incredulously.
"The city felt we already had," Hak said.
Then Blee asked if Hak has minutes of the meeting, and Hak said he did not.
The state statute that allowed municipalities to end needle exchange programs required notice to the health department once an ordinance to end the program is passed. The notice was supposed to be as described in regulations that were never promulgated by the state, Hak said, but Blee said lawyers know how to provide legal notice.
"So unless they picked up a (news)paper, they may not know you passed the ordinance," Blee said of the health department.
Notice will give the department a chance to respond to the city's decision, Blee said.
While he recognized the city is under a state takeover, Blee said proper notice is still needed.
There is also state legislation pending that would give the state the right to cite needle exchange programs where state officials feel they are needed, and which could end the need for the lawsuit, Harney said.
The AIDS Alliance and three city residents identified only by their initials filed a lawsuit in late September against the city to stop the program from shutting down, and hours later Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez delayed the closure and ordered the city not to enforce its new ordinance.
Blee's order continued that delay until he makes a decision about whether to lift it or not.
He also gave Hak until Dec. 3 to file paperwork opposing the three residents remaining anonymous, while Corrado has until Dec. 10 to respond to Hak's brief.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.