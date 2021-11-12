Atlantic City needle exchange remains open for now, as judge orders city to notify state health department

That 30-day period caused Blee some concern.

"Two or three councilmen who voted for it (to close) said, 'We will continue to talk' (about finding a new location outside of the tourist district)," Blee said. "Then you want to eliminate the program in 30 days?

"Is that arbitrary and capricious?" Blee asked, referring to actions that would provide ammunition for the AIDS Alliance case.

"I don’t view that it is," Hak said. "Regardless of where the program is in the city we don’t think it’s a benefit. We need to discontinue the program."

The judge also said the city had not provided proof that the program has no benefit, while the AIDS Alliance had state data showing new HIV cases plummeted 91% among the city's iv drug users after the program started.

"You’re stopping that program with no explanation other than concerns — legitimate concerns — about needles found throughout the city and the city having the burden? Shouldn’t there be some analysis of where we were when the program came in and its effectiveness, at least in the (ordinance's) preamble?"

The judge appeared stunned to learn the city had never notified the department of health of the passage of the ordinance to rescind the program, as required by state law.