Atlantic City native launches nonprofit for victims of sexual assault

Like many victims, Jones said it took years for her to understand the gravity of what happened to her as a child.

"I never understood, people would say 'he raped you,' and I thought, 'no he didn't'" Jones said. "In my young mind, rape was I was thrown down and pulled away, but as time went on, I realized that it was the manipulation. It was me being so young, naïve. It was that part that was the rape. And by the time that happened to me, it almost felt normal. To most people it wouldn't be (normal), but I was already exposed (to sexual abuse.)"

But through it all, Jones said her son, now 33 years old, was her strength.

"Something that was so wrong turned into the best thing that ever happened to me because his birth actually gave me my drive," Jones said.

Sexual assault has long been taboo to discuss publicly, only changing a few years ago with the rise of social movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp.

"You don’t talk about it, maybe you were embarrassed, maybe you felt worthless," Jones said. "It happens and it's taboo. We have nowhere to talk about it."

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women in the United States have experienced an attempted or completed rape during their lifetime.