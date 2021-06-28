Atlantic City native launches nonprofit for victims of sexual assault

Like too many women across the United States, Tishera Jones' early life was marked by the trauma of sexual assault.
By the time Jones, who grew up in Atlantic City, was 11 years old, she was pregnant by a man who was 12 years her senior. Five years before that, Jones was molested.
But instead of letting her hardships get the best of her, Jones, 45, decided to let them fuel her fire in helping others.
This month, Jones launched Sacred Butterflies, a non-profit organization aimed at creating a safe space for women who have experienced sexual assault to "get free," as she puts it.
"If you've been through it, you're a butterfly," Jones said. "The caterpillar has to go through a lot to become a butterfly and it's the same thing with women who have been violated ... we never talk about it because it's taboo. But that's the key, talking about it with a group of women who know exactly what you've been through, that will set you free."
Jones originally told her story on a commercial for Avanzar, an organization based in Pleasantville that is aimed at empowering individuals and families by addressing issues such as sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking.
After the commercial aired, Jones said she was overwhelmed by the number of women reaching out to her to tell her about their own experiences.
"I was like, 'Wow, OK. What should I do now?'" Jones said. "Because there's nothing in the community. I mean you have AA (alcoholics anonymous,) you have NA (narcotics anonymous,) you have people who deal with domestic violence, but what about sexual assault?"
Through tireless fundraising efforts, Jones was able to secure two office spaces at the English Creek Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township that will serve as the organization's headquarters.
Jones said that all of the funds given to her were from friends, family and independent donors over social media.
Both spaces are decorated with empowering artwork featuring the words of iconic women such as Maya Angelou and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Motifs of butterflies are sprinkled throughout each room to remind those who visit that they are beautiful, worthy and free from their trauma once they come through the door.
In one office, women can come and chat with Jones, who is studying to become a therapist, about their experiences. The other will serve as the event room.
"I don't want it to be strictly programmed, but I will offer things to do," Jones said. "Some of the things I plan on doing is hosting a hip-hop dance class, I have a friend who does paint and sip so I'm going to do that. I have friends who are makeup artists, so we'll bring them in to do a glam day. But it will all be centered around addressing the trauma and becoming free from it."
Like many victims, Jones said it took years for her to understand the gravity of what happened to her as a child.
"I never understood, people would say 'he raped you,' and I thought, 'no he didn't'" Jones said. "In my young mind, rape was I was thrown down and pulled away, but as time went on, I realized that it was the manipulation. It was me being so young, naïve. It was that part that was the rape. And by the time that happened to me, it almost felt normal. To most people it wouldn't be (normal), but I was already exposed (to sexual abuse.)"
But through it all, Jones said her son, now 33 years old, was her strength.
"Something that was so wrong turned into the best thing that ever happened to me because his birth actually gave me my drive," Jones said.
Sexual assault has long been taboo to discuss publicly, only changing a few years ago with the rise of social movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp.
"You don’t talk about it, maybe you were embarrassed, maybe you felt worthless," Jones said. "It happens and it's taboo. We have nowhere to talk about it."
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women in the United States have experienced an attempted or completed rape during their lifetime.
One in three female rape victims have experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17.
"It's by someone you know, especially when you're young," Jones said. "Maybe it was your uncle, your stepbrother, your brother's friends, it happens."
According to the Department of Justice, in 8 out of 10 rape cases, the victim knows her attacker.
"There is too many women out here hurting," Jones said. "You don't have to do it alone anymore. You can come in here and be supported."
Those interested in Sacred Butterflies, which is open Tuesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., can visit the organization's Facebook page for updates and events.
