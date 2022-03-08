Atlantic City native is driven to help others drive big rigs

ATLANTIC CITY — Just eight years ago, 29-year-old Lorenzo Smith Jr. was "borderline homeless," the Atlantic City native said, moving between relatives' homes with his wife and baby son.

He had been let go from a security job at a casino, which "crushed me," he said.

Luckily, he said, he found information on the high earning potential of truck drivers, and about a program at the One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville that paid for his education to get a commercial driver's license.

Today, he owns the Ernest Trans trucking company with seven of his own trucks, and will open a school at Bader Field in July to train others to qualify for their CDLs.

"I started seven years ago with one truck myself," Smith, now of Collingswood, Camden County, said Tuesday during a news conference in the parking lot of Surf Stadium at Bader Field.

That's where the school will operate its behind-the-wheel training component, while classroom work will be at the Police Athletic League on New York Avenue.

Smith bought that first truck with a down payment of $15,000 saved from his first four months on the road, he said.

As his income increased, he bought more trucks, he said, and brought high school teammate and best friend Umar Shannon, 31, into the business.

"I want to share my experience and make it someone else's. I want to help people change their lives," Smith said.

Forty students will be part of the first four- to six-week course, he said. There are 160 hours of training required — 40 in the classroom and 120 behind the wheel.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Smith knows about hard work and perseverance.

"He was one of my kids in my sports program," Small said at the news conference.

Smith was a basketball player at Atlantic City High School, playing varsity since his freshman year. He graduated in 2011, he said, and played in college for a year before an injury ended his basketball career.

He came home and married his high school sweetheart Kirsta Dixon. The two now have three children, son Kemahj, 8; daughter Laya, 20 months; and daughter Liya, 7 months.

"One industry that's alive and kicking is the trucking industry," Small said, adding he was motivated to get the school started to give city residents opportunities to enter a field where jobs are so readily available.

Smith said there's a shortage of about 80,000 truck drivers nationwide.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Atlantic County Workforce Development Board and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority are all partners in helping train local residents, Small said.

The ACUA is helping some of its laborers get their CDLs to help it fill truck driving positions, so it can collect trash and recyclables on time, President Rick Dovey has said.

For those who don't qualify for financial assistance, the cost of the training will be about $5,000, Smith said. The company's website will be up and running soon for more information, he said.

Smith and Shannon approached Small more than a year ago with the idea of opening a trucking school in the city, and the city put out a request for proposals last year.

Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC was the only bidder, and had to scramble to get the license from the state to be a training provider, Smith said.

The school will not take up the majority of Bader Field, so events can continue to take place on the former runway section of the closed airport.

It won't affect longer-term plans for the site, where DEEM Enterprises has proposed to build Renaissance at Bader Field, a $2.7 billion auto-centric development, Small has said.

The project would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway, a high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities to teach people to become mechanics and an auto racing track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed.

Bader Field was one of the nation’s first airports. It closed in 2006, after 86 years of operation.

Ernest Trans Trucking specializes in "power only" business, meaning he provides the cab that pulls companies' trailers.

He still drives sometimes, and has been to all 48 contiguous states, Smith said.

"My favorite (to visit) is Southern California," he said.

It's a great way to make and save money, if you are willing to be out on the open road, he said.

"Seven years ago I had no idea I'd be in the position I'm in today," Smith said. "I didn't give up at all. I was determined to find a way."

